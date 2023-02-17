"There was no need for that shot" - Gautam Gambhir criticizes Usman Khawaja's dismissal while playing a reverse sweep

Gautam Gambhir has criticized Usman Khawaja for playing a slightly irresponsible reverse sweep that led to his dismissal in Australia's first innings of the second Test against India.

Khawaja top-scored with an 81-run knock as Australia were bowled out for 263 after opting to bat first in Delhi on Friday, February 17. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul then added 21 runs without getting separated in the nine remaining overs.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Gambhir was asked about his thoughts on Usman Khawaja's dismissal, to which he responded:

"I am not a very big fan of the reverse sweep. especially in Test cricket. It is different in ODI and T20 cricket. There was no need for that shot. You might have scored a lot of runs with that shot for sure but you have to look at the stage of the game at times."

The former Indian opener highlighted how the southpaw played the shot at an inopportune moment, explaining:

"There wouldn't have been anything wrong if you had played this shot when you had not lost too many wickets or if you were playing with a tailender. You had lost four wickets, and a good partnership was getting formed."

Australia lost their first four wickets with just 108 runs on the board. Khawaja then strung together a 59-run fifth-wicket partnership with Peter Handscomb before a reverse sweep off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling led to the former's dismissal.

"You play the reverse sweep when you are absolutely stuck at one end" - Gautam Gambhir says Usman Khawaja should have rotated the strike instead

Usman Khawaja struck 12 fours and a six during his knock. [P/C: BCCI]

Gambhir opined that it was an injudicious choice of shot, elaborating:

"You play the reverse sweep when you are absolutely stuck at one end, when you know that runs are not coming at all. You could have rotated easily, there was a fielder at long-on, there was a deep square leg, take a single and go to the other end."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added the visitors would have been in a better position had Khawaja scored a big hundred, observing:

"This is going to be the only difference between the two teams. Rohit Sharma scored a century when he got set. If Usman Khawaja had converted this eighty to 150 or 160, your team could have posted a big score. Usman Khawaja will be disappointed as well because it is not necessary that he will get such a start in the upcoming innings."

Australia lost Alex Carey for a duck in the very next over of Khawaja's dismissal. Although Handscomb and Pat Cummins stitched together a 59-run partnership for the seventh wicket, they were bowled out for a slightly below-par score.

