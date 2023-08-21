"There are very few players in international cricket who can take on bowlers the way he does" - Abhishek Nayar on Rinku Singh

Former India all-rounder Abhishek Nayar praised Rinku Singh's ability to take on bowlers from the word go in the shortest format of the game. The left-handed batter played a crucial role in the Men in Blue's series-clinching win over Ireland at the Malahide Cricket Club in Dublin on Sunday, August 20.

Rinku Singh made his debut in the first T20I but did not get the chance to bat in the rain-curtailed encounter. In his maiden innings during the second contest, he struck 38 runs off 21 deliveries, which included two fours and three sixes, and was adjudged player of the match for his performance as well.

Abhishek Nayar emphasized Rinku Singh's ability to pace his innings and accelerate when required. He said on Jio Cinema:

"I'm very happy. When he (Rinku) started his innings and you he was 15 off 15, if I remember. And then from there on to go and get 30 it just tells you the calibre and I've said this before."

Further stating that Rinku Singh looked comfortable at the highest stage, he continued:

"There are very few players in international cricket who can take on bowlers the way he does. Once he gets going, I felt he showed a lot. From ball one, it didn't feel like it was international cricket for him. He's never felt like he was stuck in his batting, and those are things I often look at. I look at a batter when they walk into international cricket. How comfortable they were."

The Ireland tour marks Rinku Singh's maiden national team call-up. He has also been selected in the 2023 Asian Games squad, which came on the back of his performances in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). He scored 474 runs in 14 innings for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and also represented the Central Zone in recent domestic competitions.

"I was very confident and tried to stay calm" - Rinku Singh

The left-handed batter came out to bat in the 13th over, following the fall of Sanju Samson's wicket. He finished the innings with proficiency along with Shivam Dube at the other end and perished off the penultimate delivery of the innings. His innings helped India post 185-5 in the first innings, leading to the 33-run win.

After claiming the player of the match award, the 25-year-old said during the post-match presentation:

"I am feeling very good. I was trying to do what I have done in the IPL. I was very confident and tried to stay calm. I listen to the captain. I am feeling very nice. I have been playing for 10 years. All my efforts have born fruition. I am happy to get the Man of the Match award in my first game.'

The third T20I between India and Ireland is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, August 23. The Men in Blue have already clinched the series by an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match affair.