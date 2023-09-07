"There wasn't any pressure put on me" - Ben Stokes on reversing his ODI retirement ahead of 2023 World Cup

England all-rounder Ben Stokes revealed that no one pressured him to reverse his one-day international retirement ahead of the upcoming 2023 World Cup. The seam-bowling all-rounder disclosed telling skipper Jos Buttler that he wouldn't bowl in the tournament and play as a specialist batter.

Stokes had announced his ODI retirement in July 2022 via his social media, citing 'unsustainable schedule'. However, the England Test captain reversed his decision and has been included in the squad for the upcoming four-match ODI series against New Zealand.

The 32-year-old all-rounder, who played an integral role in England's 2019 World Cup win, will be available to help them defend their crown this year.

Speaking to BBC Sport ahead of the first ODI against New Zealand on Friday, Stokes said it was he decided to make a comeback from his ODI retirement as defending the World Cup crown seemed appealing. However, the veteran declared his limitations.

"The nice thing was there wasn't any pressure put on me to make a decision quickly. Having a chance to play in another World Cup is great, but going there as world champions and trying to retain it is something that was quite appealing to me," he said.

"I had to tell Jos that if you want to make that decision and pick me you have to make that decision on the basis of me not bowling a ball out there. I was very clear with where I'm at with my body and what I felt I can offer the team. It was nice to know from Jos that he didn't think to long that, even if I am just there as a batter, he'd pick me," he added.

In recent interviews, Buttler and Joe Root asserted that they had nothing to do with Stokes returning to ODIs, given he isn't a player who can be easily persuaded. At the same time, they reckon his decision has been a massive boost for the defending champions.

"It's a healthy place to be in as a team" - Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes. (Image Credits: Twitter)

With head coach Matthew Mott hinting at Harry Brook's inclusion in the 2023 World Cup squad, Ben Stokes believes the competitive environment is what makes England stronger than ever. He added:

"If there is a competition for places and there is pressure on individuals to perform to get their spot, that's a sign you're in a very, very good team. You don't want selections to be easy, because then you know your strength in depth isn't as strong as other teams. It's a healthy place to be in as a team when everyone has a little bit of pressure to perform before the final World Cup squad gets announced."

England will start the tournament against New Zealand on October 5 in Ahmedabad.