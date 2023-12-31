“There's no doubt that our fielding was below par” - India Women head coach Amol Muzumdar after loss in IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI

India Women head coach Amol Muzumdar conceded that the hosts were below par in the field during the second ODI against Australia which cost them heavily. He also added that a slightly better effort in the field and at the death with the bat could have made a difference.

India dropped as many as seven catches in the second ODI against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, December 30. Australian batters capitalized on the opportunity and lifted the visitors to a challenging 258/8 as Phoebe Litchfield (63) and Ellyse Perry (50) scored impressive half-centuries. In reply, India were well placed at 224/5 after 45 overs but stumbled to go down by three runs.

Reflecting on the defeat, Muzumdar admitted that India need to work harder on their fielding skills as well as fitness.

"We're in the process of building it up. There's no doubt that our fielding was below par today. We dropped about six catches. It always happens in a game. Even they dropped a few. But having said that, we still are a work in progress. If we get time post this series, I'm sure we'll try to spend a lot of time on fielding and fitness,” he was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Deepti Sharma starred for India with the ball, claiming 5/38 in 10 overs. Shreyanka Patil was also economical with figures of 1/43.

“Cannot name anyone for the defeat” - Amol Muzumdar

India were poor at the death with both bat and ball. Pooja Vastrakar conceded 18 runs in the 50 over of Australia’s innings. Also, all-rounder Deepti claimed 5/38 but could not accelerate with the willow, remaining unbeaten on 24 off 36 balls.

Refusing to blame a particular individual for the defeat, Muzumdar opined that they could have collectively done better in the death overs in both departments.

"At the end of the day we can all sit and say 'oh, we missed out by three runs' but there were about 600 balls bowled in that. So we can always go back and talk about it in hindsight. Yes, we fell short by three runs but I cannot name anyone for the defeat. It's just a collective effort. Probably just one more shot or one more stop in the field could have done the trick,” he said.

Muzumdar also hailed Richa Ghosh, who smashed a brilliant 96 off 117 in the chase, batting at No. 3.

"Richa, Fantastic knock, what a knock it was. Under pressure, at No.3 - a new position for her - and she's just proven why she is spoken about highly. Her talent speaks for herself. I think probably a hundred would have been an appropriate one for her. But unfortunately she got out,” he said.

Richa struck 13 fours in her knock and was looking good for three figures when she chipped a length delivery from Annabel Sutherland (3/47) to cover.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App