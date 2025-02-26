“There’s every chance” - Former RCB all-rounder picks finalists of 2025 Champions Trophy

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Dan Christian reckons that there will be a repeat of 2023 ODI World Cup final in the 2025 Champions Trophy summit clash. The 41-year-old credited Australia for bouncing back strongly in the ICC event by chasing the highest-ever target in the tournament against England in their opening game following a 0-2 drubbing in Sri Lanka. He reserved special praise for the Aussies for delivering without the big three - regular skipper Pat Cummins (injured), Mitchell Starc (unavailable) and Josh Hazlewood (injured).

Notably, Steve Smith and company chased down 352, winning the game by five wickets with 15 balls to spare. Josh Inglis starred with the bat with an unbeaten 120 off 86 deliveries.

Dan Christian said during International Masters League (via Mid-Day):

"Australia played good cricket [v England in the CT]. They weren’t at their best in Sri Lanka, but ICC tournaments bring out the best in the Australian team."

"They looked in great nick the other night. Even though England got past 350, the Australian bowlers were pretty good particularly without [Mitchell] Starc, [Josh] Hazlewood and [Pat] Cummins, three of the best in the world. When they keep playing like that, there’s every chance of an India-Australia final," he added.

Australia are yet to qualify for the Champions Trophy semifinal due to their washed out game against South Africa on Tuesday, February 25. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma-led India have beaten Bangladesh and Pakistan by the identical margin of six wickets to qualify for the semifinal.

"It makes bowling pretty hard" - Dan Christian reacts to record total in AUS vs ENG Champions Trophy 2025 match

Dan Christian further shared the challenges of bowlers owing to the attacking brand of cricket by modern day batters. The remarks came after the highest tournament total record was breached twice in the Champions Trophy contest between Australia and England. He said (as per the aforementioned source):

"The game’s certainly changed. The youngsters are playing a lot more shots early on in the innings on both sides of the wicket, trying to take down the bowlers from ball one. It makes bowling pretty hard. The bowlers have to hit the exact spot every single time."

Australia will play their Champions Trophy 2025 final group-stage game against Afghanistan in Lahore on Friday, February 28.

