"There's no glaring weakness in Steve Smith's game" - Nasser Hussain warns England ahead of 2023 Ashes

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has raised doubts about the national team's ability to dismiss Australian great Steve Smith in the upcoming Ashes. Hussain believes that Smith's century in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India has placed him in good stead ahead of the big series.

The right-handed Aussie batter scored a gutsy hundred in the first innings of the ongoing WTC final, helping his side to a mammoth 469. The former Aussie captain made a fluent 34 in the second innings as well and has sent a warning shot to England.

In his column for the Daily Mail, Hussain said Smith is different from most Australian batters due to his exemplary Test record in England:

"The bad news for England is that there's no glaring weakness in Steve Smith's game. It's why he averages 60 in Tests. And it's why, unlike some Australians in recent years, he has an exceptional record in this country. His first-innings century against India in the World Test Championship final was the latest example."

The 55-year-old opined that England should try pinning the 34-year-old lbw in his first 20-30 deliveries or fire a full delivery on the pads according to the situation. He explained:

"India bowled back of a length to Smith for too long and he works those deliveries to leg more easily than anyone I've ever seen. By the time they went fuller he had his eye in. But if England don't have any joy with pinning him leg-before after 20 or 30 balls, they can think about going a bit wider of the crease and targeting that fourth stump outside off."

"You might then slip in a fullish ball on the pads in an attempt to surprise him but, as a fielding captain, you might allow yourself only one or two of those a day once Smith is set. Otherwise you risk giving him runs."

Smith currently averages over 60 in England and 59.69 against the English. The New South Wales batter scored a humongous 774 runs in four Tests during the 2019 Ashes series.

"He loves batting and there's no ego" - Nasser Hussain on Steve Smith

England v Ireland - LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Three

Hussain further conceded that England's plan shouldn't be to bore Smith out as he will wear down the opposition ruthlessly:

"England's plans have to be consistent and clearly communicated and they have to understand that they're not going to bore him out," he wrote. "He loves batting and there's no ego. He's not like Viv Richards or Kevin Pietersen, who might try to flamingo you through midwicket if you tie him down. Smith accumulates remorselessly."

Australia will compete on Sunday, day five of the WTC final, needing seven wickets to win the game.

Poll : 0 votes