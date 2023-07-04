“There’s no question of ‘spirit of cricket’ here. It’s not rocket science" - Mohammed Kaif on Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal in Lord's Test 

Former India batter Mohammed Kaif believes that Jonny Bairstow's dismissal during the Lord's Test was fair and deemed the ensuing debate surrounding the 'Spirit of Cricket' as redundant. The England wicket-keeper batter was stumped by Alex Carey after he ventured out of the crease with the ball still in play.

The England camp and a section of pundits have voiced their displeasure over the manner of dismissal, while many have defended the actions that transpired leading to Bairstow's departure. The wicket proved to be a turning point in the game as Ben Stokes ran out of legitimate partners at the other end.

The England skipper illuminated the Home of Cricket with a dazzling century, but it was in vain as Australia won the Test by 43 runs and amassed a 2-0 lead in the series.

Opining that the batter should be aware of where he is stationed after the delivery, Mohammed Kaif told Times of India:

“There’s no question of ‘spirit of cricket’ here. It’s not rocket science. Bairstow was out of his crease and was thus run out. He had been doing it a few times and Alex Carey was aware of that. As a batsman, you have to be aware that you have to be in the crease if the ball goes to the wicketkeeper."

Sharing his own experience with such modes of dismissal, Kaif continued:

“It’s elementary, something that I’ve seen from my club cricket days. A lot of times in the Ranji Trophy, you bat out of your crease to cut the swing and seam on a seaming track. However, you quickly go back into your crease once the ball reaches the wicketkeeper. If you don’t, you will be in danger of being run out. It has been happening from time immemorial."

The controversial dismissal led to a hostile atmosphere at Lord's, which also witnessed a verbal altercation during the lunch break at the iconic Long Room.

"He quickly returns behind the line the moment the ball goes behind the stumps" - Mohammed Kaif on Virat Kohli avoiding Bairstow-style run-outs

Jonny Bairstow is not the first batter to be caught up in what was a rare circumstance. Current England coach Brendon McCullum himself has been involved in one of such case in the past with the wicket-keeper effecting the dismissal.

Using Virat Kohli as an example, Mohammad Kaif elaborated on how batters can avoid such dismissals. He said:

"If you notice Virat Kohli bat, he stays out of his crease but quickly returns behind the line the moment the ball goes behind the stumps."

Comparing such dismissals with the equally, if not more, controversial non-striker run outs, Kaif added:

“I can understand that things are different when you talk about the run-out at the non-striker’s end. That mode of dismissal people still have a problem digesting. The bowler doesn’t even complete his action, his eyes are on the nonstriker, and he virtually ‘dodges’ the batsman and is run out.”

The third Ashes Test is slated to begin from Thursday, July 6 at Headingley, Leeds. England have only won two of their last 18 Tests against Australia and will have to conjure up a spirited comeback if they want to win the all-important urn.

