"There’s a reason why 20,000 people came out to watch us" - Ben Stokes urges teammates to be fearless in 3rd Test vs NZ

England Test captain Ben Stokes has urged his teammates to be even more fearless and ruthless in the third Test against New Zealand, which starts on Thursday in Leeds.

Stokes-led England have already taken a 2-0 lead in the three-Test series against the Kiwis, thanks to their five-wicket win in the second Test in Nottingham. The hosts relentlessly chased down 299 in 50 overs on the final day of the Trent Bridge Test.

The Durham all-rounder said that he has asked his teammates to remember the fans behind them at Trent Bridge and wants to entertain them further by playing a fearless brand of cricket.

Addressing reporters on the eve of the match, Ben Stokes stated:

"I’ve said to the players this week, let’s try and think like we’re in the entertainment business rather than the sporting business. There’s a reason why 20,000 people came out to watch us at Trent Bridge last week. So, I set a challenge to the team to be even more fearless, positive and aggressive than last week."

England’s Barmy Army @TheBarmyArmy



LONG LIVE TEST CRICKET.



#ENGvNZ One of the greatest ever victoriesLONG LIVE TEST CRICKET. One of the greatest ever victories 🙌LONG LIVE TEST CRICKET.#ENGvNZ https://t.co/kDGD0QunRm

The England captain's role with the bat was integral to both wins, scoring 54 in the second innings at Lord's and an unbeaten 75 in Nottingham while chasing 299. He will be keen to start his captaincy stint with a 3-0 sweep.

"It’s unfortunate for Jimmy" - Ben Stokes on Anderson missing out on third Test

James Anderson played an integral role in the first two Tests. (Image Credits: Getty)

Stokes also addressed James Anderson's exclusion from the Leeds Test, saying they have decided to keep him fit for the massive clash against India. The 30-year old remains excited about Jamie Overton's debut, given that he brings in extra pace.

The England captain stated:

"Unfortunately Jimmy’s not pulled up as well as we would have liked him to, so Jamie Overton’s going to make his debut this week. It’s unfortunate for Jimmy, but we’ve got a massive Test against India coming up as well. I’m not too sure how serious it is. He’s just got a bit of a puffy ankle."

He added:

"Jamie’s been very impressive, the way that he’s bowled, we always want a point of difference in our side, bowling with serious pace and changing games as well."

Anderson was England's best bowler in the first innings of the second Test, maintaining an economy rate of 2.29 in 27 overs and picking up three wickets. He ended up with 11 scalps in two Tests at an average of 18.63.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far