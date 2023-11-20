"There's no shame in losing to the five-time champions" - Sunil Gavaskar praises Team India despite 2023 World Cup final defeat

Sunil Gavaskar praised Team India for providing unmatched joy throughout the 2023 World Cup with their sensational run despite the heart-breaking defeat against Australia in the final in Ahmedabad.

Led by a brilliant Rohit Sharma, the Men in Blue riled off 10 consecutive dominant victories until their now-usual "one bad day" cost them in the summit clash. Unfortunately, the defeat meant that the side is still searching for its first ICC title since the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Speaking to Star Sports after the final, Gavaskar admitted bitterness in defeat but also highlighted there is no shame in losing to a champion side like Australia.

"This time a couple of things that could have gone their way, which didn't happen, so that's fine," Gavaskar said. "That is how luck can go against you. But like I said there's no shame in losing to a better team. A team that was better on the day, just like India was better on the day of the first match.

"There's no shame in losing to the five-time champions. They know how to win the finals. Very proud of all the effort that they've done, very proud of the joy that they have given millions who have been following them."

India had beaten Australia in their tournament opener by six wickets. The Aussies returned the favor when it mattered the most, winning the final by the same margin.

The defeat meant Australia moved to six ODI World Cup titles, while India remained at two.

"All of us have to be mighty proud of them" - Sunil Gavaskar

A glum Rohit Sharma looks on during the presentation ceremony.

Sunil Gavaskar further urged Indian supporters to have the team's back for their terrific run in the 2023 World Cup despite the disappointing ending.

The Men in Blue possessed the leading run-scorer and wicket-taker in the tournament, with Virat Kohli (765 runs) and Mohammed Shami (24 wickets). Yet, the side failed to cross the final hurdle again, much to the shock of the packed Ahmedabad crowd.

"I'm sad. This team played such terrific cricket for ten games but just wasn't able to take that one step that could have got them the trophy," Gavaskar added. "But with that said I think all of us have to be mighty proud of them. This team has played superb cricket and yes it happens sometimes the final doesn't go your way. But this team has been sensational in all aspects for 10 matches."

Australia also completed the double on India by defeating them in the World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup final.

Both sides will now shift their focus to the T20 World Cup in the Caribean and USA next year, with a five-match T20I series starting Thursday, November 23.