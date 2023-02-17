"There's still a long way to go in this Test series" - Usman Khawaja backs struggling David Warner to end his rut

Australian opener Usman Khawaja has backed his fellow teammate David Warner to regain form in the remaining innings of the ongoing series against India. The 36-year-old sympathized with Warner, given how difficult it is to start an innings in India.

After scoring 11 runs across two innings in the first Test in Nagpur, Warner took 21 balls to get off the mark on day one of the second Test in Delhi. He eventually fell for 15 after edging one to Mohammed Shami to KS Bharat but contributed to a 50-run opening stand.

Louis Cameron @LouisDBCameron David Warner is feeling crook and won't take to the field this evening #INDvAUS David Warner is feeling crook and won't take to the field this evening #INDvAUS

Speaking at a press conference after the day's play, Khawaja reflected that Warner showed aggression before Ashwin got him in the second innings in Nagpur. Hence, he doesn't rule out a comeback knock in the remainining part of the series.

"He hit two fours of Ashwin last game before he got out lbw, so he was showing some aggression. It's never easy out there, especially starting out, even if you're opening. So I was lucky today. I got a couple to get me going. Sometimes you don't get that, and it can be very hard. Three innings is not enough for me. I think there's still a long way to go in this Test series.

"I'm looking forward to what may happen. Dave has been such a terrific player for such a long time. Every time his back is against the wall, he produces something. So we'll see."

Warner now has the worst average (21.72) among all the batters who have opened at least ten times on Indian soil. The New South Wales batter did not field during the nine overs that India batted due to a sore elbow and a few blows to his head.

"I just play by feel" - Usman Khawaja on top-scoring for Australia

Usman Khawaja batted with intent. (Image Credits: Getty)

Khawaja addressed his 81-run knock, stating that he usually plays by the situation and according to the wicket's behavior. He added:

"I just play by feel. I play by what I think is right for the wicket. I don't go out there thinking I want to play a certain way. I just feel how the bowlers are trying to bowl to me and then I read the game from there. So it's as simple as that. And that's pretty much what I did today."

Along with Khawaja, Peter Handscomb's unbeaten 72 helped the tourists post 263. India ended Day 1 on 21/0 and now trails by 242 runs, with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul at the crease.

