"There's no way I'm going" - Moeen Ali declines Brendon McCullum's request of India's Test tour

Veteran England all-rounder Moeen Ali has declined head coach Brendon McCullum's request to be part of next year's tour of Inda. With the 36-year-old playing a key role in helping England draw the Ashes series, Ali said he couldn't have asked for a better finish.

The spin-bowling all-rounder came out of Test retirement for the Ashes, with Ben Stokes requesting him to fill in for the injured Jack Leach. The 36-year-old was especially magnificent in the 5th Test as he picked up 3 vital wickets in the 4th innings, bowling England to a 43-run win.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, the Warwickshire all-rounder revealed that he told McCullum there's no way he was going to India.

"They knew from the start. Especially when those India venues came out! Baz asked me again when I had my day off on the second day. I said no. I'm not going [to India]. There's no way I'm going. That's me done. It's nice to finish like this and be part of an amazing day."

England will tour India for five Tests in January 2024 and is expected to be one of their biggest challenges since Ben Stokes took charge. However, with Jack Leach likely to return to fitness, their spin-bowling department should be strong.

"I wish I could rewind time" - Moeen Ali on playing Test cricket

Moeen Ali. (Image Credits: Getty)

Moeen Ali hailed the red-ball format as the best but hoped his career could have panned out differently. However, he credited Stokes and McCullum for helping him finish his Test career in the best way possible, adding:

"Test cricket is the best cricket. I wish I could rewind time. Although my career has been a bit up and down, I wouldn't change it. I've loved it. I would have regretted it later in life. It was quite daunting, because I've never done well against Australia. I still don't believe I've done that well, but it was great to finish like this. It was daunting, but I had nothing to lose, it was a free hit. I had a call from Baz and Stokesy, I felt like I was bowling alright, but the finger was the only issue. I wasn't worried about the bowling."

Despite the draw, it was Australia retaining the urn as they already held it with a 2-2 draw in the series.