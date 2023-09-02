"There are similarities with Archer" - Michael Atherton on England's latest pace sensation Gus Atkinson

Former England captain Michael Atherton has compared their latest bowling sensation Gus Atkinson to Jofra Archer. He observed that the right-arm pacer keeps a beautiful wrist position and targets the stumps.

England gave Atkinson his first international cap in the 2nd T20I against New Zealand at Old Trafford in Manchester. The 25-year-old finished with outstanding figures of 2.5-0-20-4 to script a 95-run victory and seal the series for England.

Atherton observed that the rookie pacer's speeds have only gone up since sustaining a handful of injuries. He also recalled his terrific spell in The Hundred against the Manchester Originals.

The former England opener told Sky Sports:

"He has eye-catching pace. He bowled an unbelievably fast spell against Buttler in The Hundred [for Oval Invincibles against Manchester Originals]. I think his game has gone up a level this year. He feels confident in his body at last having gone through many injuries as a young player and is bowling quicker than before. I think there are similarities with Archer. A beautiful wrist action and in tight to the stumps."

The 25-year-old Middlesex bowler struck in his first over in international cricket, removing Devon Conway. He went on to dismiss Tim Seifert, who top-scored with 39, while Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson were his last two victims.

"Gus Atkinson has a lovely, rhythmical, simple action" - Simon Doull

Former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull has advised the upcoming generation to adopt an action like that of Gus Atkinson, stating:

"I tell young boys and girls when they are bowling to imagine a line down the centre of your body and to not let your hands or the ball cross that centre line. Atkinson has a lovely, rhythmical, simple action, which should last the test of time, bowling right over the top of that front foot. He gets pace and bounce."

The partnership of 131 between Jonny Bairstow and Harry Brook lifted the hosts to 198-4, with the former smashing 86. The third T20I between the two sides starts on Sunday at Edgbaston in Birmingham.