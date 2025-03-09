"There is a slight doubt over Henry's availability" - Aakash Chopra on the bowlers' battle in IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final

Former India player Aakash Chopra has picked the potential contest between Mohammad Shami and Matt Henry as the key seam-bowling battle in the 2025 Champions Trophy final. However, he acknowledged that the New Zealand pacer's availability for the summit clash is not yet confirmed.

India and New Zealand will fight in the 2025 Champions Trophy final in Dubai on Sunday, March 9. Henry suffered a shoulder injury while attempting a catch in the Kiwis' 50-run semi-final win against South Africa on March 5, and his fitness is being monitored ahead of the title decider.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener noted that it's tough to choose between Shami and Henry as the key pacer for the 2025 Champions Trophy final, subject to the latter's availability.

"There is Shami and Matt Henry. How are you going to pick one of them? This has also almost become an equal contest. If Henry picked up a five-wicket haul against us, Shami did it against Bangladesh. There is a slight doubt over Henry's availability. I don't know which way they will go," he said (13:50).

Chopra pointed out that Henry has been among the wickets at both ends of the innings.

"However, Henry has been very good. He bowls at the right spot. He is slightly underrated. However, he figures out a way to take wickets both with the new and the old ball. Mohammad Shami is also coming to his own," he observed.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Shami has picked up key wickets despite not being at his best.

"I still feel he is slightly far from his best, but whatever is there is very good, because he is picking up wickets. He picked up wickets even in the last match. Shami got Steve Smith out and dismissed Cooper Connolly at the start. He is someone who takes wickets," Chopra elaborated.

Chopra opined that the 2025 Champions Trophy final could be Shami's last chance to win his maiden ICC trophy as it's unclear whether he would be in India's scheme of things for next year's T20 World Cup. As for the comparison between Shami and Henry, he reckoned that there is little to choose between the duo.

"He will still take at least two wickets and be the game changer one more time" - Aakash Chopra on Varun Chakaravarthy ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy final

Varun Chakaravarthy picked up a five-wicket haul in India's 2025 Champions Trophy Group A game against New Zealand. [P/C: Getty]

As for the spin bowlers' battle, Aakash Chopra opined that New Zealand do not have a competitor for Varun Chakaravarthy, expecting the mystery spinner to play a game-defining role in the 2025 Champions Trophy final.

"If we have Varun Chakaravarthy, no player in the opposing team can come close to him. Will he take five wickets again? I don't think so. However, he will be economical. New Zealand will come with a plan to play him with respect. However, he will still take at least two wickets and be the game changer one more time," he said in the same video (15:20).

Chakaravarthy registered figures of 5/42 in 10 overs in India's 44-run win in their 2025 Champions Trophy Group A game against New Zealand on March 2. The Tamil Nadu spinner delivered a spell of 2/49 in 10 overs in the Men in Blue's four-wicket semi-final win against Australia on March 4.

