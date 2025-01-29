Former England captain Michael Vaughan hailed Steve Smith on completing 10,000 runs in Test cricket. He believes that Smith's feat puts him close to even being talked about in similar vein as the legendary Don Bradman.

Smith also became only the fourth Australian batter after Allan Border, Steve Waugh, and Ricky Ponting to score over 10,000 Test runs. Praising the stand-in Australia captain, Vaughan told Fox Cricket:

"If you look at his (Smith's) numbers, there are only a small few who have got close to being talked about like Don Bradman. And when you are in a conversation when the Don is involved, you know you are pretty good."

Further, Vaughan also argued that Steve Smith was the best modern-day Test batter. He praised Smith's quirky technique and the ability to assess the game situation.

“I would argue that he is the best modern day Test match player. I think he is the best problem solver. He has a quirky technique but he just seems to be able to pick the ball out of the hand of the bowlers quicker than most. He has this amazing ability to study the field and work out what is on and what is not on any given day on a pitch," Vaughan added.

While the Australian could not cross the 10,000-run mark in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 series, he achieved the feat during Australia's first innings of the ongoing opening Test against Sri Lanka at Galle.

Steve Smith becomes seventh batter to score 35 or more Test hundreds

Walking in at No. 4 in the on-going first Test against Sri Lanka in the first innings, Steve Smith slammed his 35th Test hundred. At the close of play, he remained unbeaten on 104 off 188 deliveries, hitting 10 fours and a six at a strike-rate of 55.32.

Smith is only the seventh batter in the history of Test cricket to score 35 or more tons. He has 35 hundreds from 115 innings. Sachin Tendulkar (51), Jacques Kallis (45), Ricky Ponting (41), Kumar Sangakkara (38), Joe Root (36), and Rahul Dravid (36) are the only other batters with 35 or more Test hundreds.

Steve Smith also became only the 15th cricketer overall to cross 10,000 runs in Test cricket.

