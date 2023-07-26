"There are no thoughts about retirement" - James Anderson plays down talks about ending his international career

England pacer James Anderson's underwhelming returns in the ongoing Ashes 2023 have cast doubts on his future in international cricket.

The Lancashire cricketer has managed to pick up just four wickets in six innings across three Tests. Anderson was also left out of the playing XI for the third Test at Headingley in Leeds.

James Anderson's disappointing performances have been caused by a loss in pace and an inability to swing the ball. While many former cricketers reckoned that the right-arm seamer's time in international cricket is up, he himself thinks otherwise.

In his column for The Telegraph, the 40-year-old reiterated that he is enjoying being around the current crop of players.

"I have certainly not had the returns I would have liked in this series," Anderson stated. "Everyone goes through a lean patch but you just don’t want it to be in the most high-profile series we play. Ten or 15 years ago the debate would be about whether I should be dropped. Now it is about my future. I understand that. It is the Oval, the end of a series and a time for speculation."

"I keep talking to the coach and captain. They want me around, so as long as I am still hungry, want to put in the work then I will keep trying to give my best for the team. That is exactly where I am at the minute," he continued. "I love playing Test cricket as much as I ever have and this is my favourite period as an England cricketer. Just being around this group, the way we play and how we enjoy ourselves on the field. There are no thoughts about retirement."

James Anderson has been around the England side for almost two decades now. He has picked up 689 wickets in 182 Tests, the highest among pacers. Overall, he is the third-highest wicket-taker in Test history after Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne (708).

"If I get another chance this week, I will just keep trying the same stuff" - James Anderson on playing the 5th Test

James Anderson's dismal performance in the fourth Test in Manchester has put his place in the playing XI for the final Test in doubt. However, the right-arm seamer asserted he will put in the hard yards if given an opportunity and will hope that his luck changes.

"The hunger is still there," he stated. "I feel like I’m bowling well, that I can still offer something to the team. I felt like I bowled well at Old Trafford and if I get another chance this week, I will just keep trying the same stuff and hope my luck changes."

The final Ashes Test between England and Australia will be played at The Oval, starting on Thursday, July 27.