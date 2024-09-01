"There is a tour to Pakistan coming up" - Jack Leach eyes return to England's Test squad

Veteran England spinner Jack Leach remains eager to win his place back in the Test side as the tour of Pakistan looms. The left-arm spinner believes the conditions in Pakistan will demand more than one spinner and feels he is getting back to his best after some injuries.

The 33-year-old hasn't been selected in the Test squad for the ongoing home summer, with the selectors instead preferring Shoaib Bashir. He has been in decent form for Somerset in the County Championship Division One, taking 26 wickets in six matches at 28.08.

Speaking after delivering a match-winning performance against Durham, Leach said he understands the selectors' mindset but wants to put his hand up for the Pakistan tour. He said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"I totally understand the reason why Bash has been selected. I rate him really highly and think he is already a very good bowler with a lot of promise for the future. We have worked together a lot and I am very proud of him and want to see him flourish. But there is a tour to Pakistan coming up and if England need me, I am more than happy to go. I would imagine they will take more than one spinner and I feel I am getting back to my best after almost a year with niggles that have taken some overcoming."

The Somerset cricketer hopes to form a spin-bowling partnership with Bashir in Pakistan, claiming:

"It would be nice if both Shoaib and myself could make the Pakistan tour and there is no reason why that can't happen. I don't want to get my hopes up, but I am as determined as I ever have been to play for England."

The first-class fixture between Durham and Somerset saw Leach take an astonishing 12 wickets in the match, including seven in the fourth innings to fire his side to a 293-run victory.

"We are still right in the fight for the title" - Jack Leach on Somerset's chances

Jack Leach. (Image Credits: Getty)

There's still quite some time left for the squad announcement for the Pakistan tour. Speaking about his immediate ambitions, Leach said Somerset are genuine contenders to win the tournament. He also reckons the match against Surrey will be exciting.

"In the meantime, I want to do all I can to help Somerset win the Championship. We are all excited at the prospect of facing Surrey at Taunton next as one of three hugely important games. We are still right in the fight for the title, which is where we wanted to be at this stage of the season. I think the pitch against Durham suits our style of cricket. You had to be patient as a bowler, but if you kept putting the ball in the right place you were rewarded."

England's three-Test tour of Pakistan will begin on October 7.

