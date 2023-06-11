“There is Virat Kohli, there is daylight and then there’s the rest” - Nasser Hussain labels Kohli a world-class run chaser 

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has labeled Virat Kohli a world-class chaser in world cricket. The Chennai-born cricketer said that no one even comes close to the former India captain in a run chase.

The statement comes as Team India’s hope relies on Kohli on Day 5 of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship final at the Oval in London on Sunday, June 11.

Hussain told ICC:

“If there’s one player in world cricket that you want in a run chase in any format, it is obviously Virat Kohli. In run chases in the history of the game, there is Virat Kohli, there is daylight and then there’s the rest."

For the uninitiated, Team India needs 280 more runs to win their first ICC trophy in the last 10 years. Chasing 444, India are 164/3 with Kohli (44*) and Ajinkya Rahane (20*) at the crease. Among specialist batters, KS Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, and Shardul Thakur are yet to bat.

“It’s a privilege, that’s where I always wanted to be” – Virat Kohli on being India’s biggest hope in a run chase

Virat Kohli, who is one of the modern-day run-chase masters, expressed gratitude for being people’s biggest hope back home. He told ICC:

“Either the crowd's behind me or they want me out of there as soon as possible. It’s a privilege, that’s where I always wanted to be. I wanted to be there an impact player and when I walk out onto the field, I know that I can make that impact.”

The 34-year-old added that he is ‘honored’ to play for India since it’s the biggest sport in the country. He said:

“I think cricket blends perfectly into the fabric of our culture and that is precisely why you see a lot of emotions and passion when it comes to Indian cricket. It’s literally part of people’s lives. It’s the biggest sport we have back home, and that’s why, it seems so special and significant whenever you see India play anywhere in the world.”

He added:

“It makes them wake up in the morning and go watch India play, and it’s not forced, it’s a very natural, kind of free-flowing feeling that they have towards watching us play. It’s an honor to play for India.”

Kohli, who completed 5,000 runs in international cricket against Australia on Day 4, will look to hit his 17th century in international cricket against the Aussies on Day 5.

