"These are the debates that happen once you don't get favorable results" - Salman Butt on Rohit Sharma's comments after WTC 2023 final

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team suffered a heartbreaking 209-run loss to Australia in the recently concluded ICC World Test Championship (WTC 2023) final at The Oval.

Speaking in the post-match press conference, Sharma questioned the decision to conduct the WTC final in England every time. He also suggested that it should not just be played in June.

Reacting to the same, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt stated Sharma was talking about these things because the side failed to win the summit clash. He emphasized that if the WTC final was a priority for India, they would have prepared the schedule of IPL 2023 accordingly.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Butt remarked:

"Rohit Sharma asked why the final of the World Test Championship takes place in June. He also stated that it should be moved out of England. These are the debates that happen once you don't get favorable results.

"Instead, we should talk about priorities. If the WTC final was India's priority, they should have finished the IPL before 20 days. They should have sent their squad to England 15 days before the final to play a couple of matches against county teams."

Notably, India have featured in both the WTC finals. However, they have ended up second on both occasions.

"Has all been downhill since Virat Kohli stepped down as captain" - Salman Butt on India's Test team

Salman Butt further stated that nothing has gone right for India after Virat Kohli relinquished the Test captaincy in January 2022. He highlighted that the team performed brilliantly under his leadership in overseas conditions.

The 38-year-old claimed that India can win their home matches even if they don't have a skipper, elaborating:

"India have an impressive away record in Tests. However, it has all been downhill since Virat Kohli stepped down as captain. Things haven't been stable since then. They would have won in India anyway, even without having a captain. One can assess captaincy only when the team tours abroad."

Kohli looked in great touch in the fourth innings of the WTC 2023 final against Australia. However, he threw away his impressive start, getting out on 49 on the fifth day while trying to chase an outside off delivery.

