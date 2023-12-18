"These are guys who are prepared" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Sai Sudharsan's stunning knock on debut in 1st IND vs SA ODI

Sanjay Manjrekar lauded debutant Sai Sudharsan for his fantastic knock in the first ODI between India and South Africa at the New Wanderers Stadium on Sunday.

Pointing out Sudharsan's imperious domestic record, Manjrekar mentioned that these players are well-prepared for the international challenge. He also suggested that the future of Indian cricket is in safe hands because of such youngsters.

Sudharsan remained unbeaten on 55 off 43 balls to help India chase down 117 runs and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

During a discussion on ESPNcricinfo after India's eight-wicket win, Manjrekar said:

"He (Sai Sudharsan) drives off the front foot, pulls off the back foot, and the front stride comes down the pitch quite well. So, it is just another indication of the kind of health Indian cricket is in because these guys have brilliant List-A records as well."

"We do not look at it so much before the guy actually plays for India, but somebody who averages 60 and has a strike rate very high—these are guys who are prepared," he continued.

Sudharsan came into the spotlight following a glorious season with Gujarat Titans (GT) in this year's Indian Premier League. The 22-year-old chalked up 362 runs from eight outings at an average of 51.71.

The left-hander from Tamil Nadu also boasts significant numbers in domestic cricket, averaging 42.15 and 63.04 in First Class and List A cricket, respectively.

"It is like how West Indies or Australia when they were on top" - Sanjay Manjrekar on India's talent pool

Sanjay Manjrekar further stated that Indian youngsters are capable of transitioning seamlessly into international cricket. Comparing the Men in Blue to teams like West Indies and Australia of the past, who dominated in their prime, he added:

"Currently, there is an Indian dressing room which is filled with confidence and depth that anybody who comes in, it is like how West Indies or Australia when they were on top. They just came in and seamlessly became a part of the mainstream international cricket and the team," Manjrekar added.

Indian bowlers ran riot in the first ODI, with Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan finishing with five and four wickets, respectively. The hosts suffered an embarrassing eight-wicket defeat after getting bundled out for a paltry score of 116.

The second ODI of the series will be played at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Tuesday, December 19.