"These mugs are fit only to play IPL"- Frustrated Indian fans react as Australia win the series 2-1 in Chennai

India have lost a bilateral ODI series for the first time in four years and once again it has been Australia who have broken the winning streak of the hosts. Chasing 270 runs to win, the Men in Blue lost their way despite being in control for most of the run chase and could only score 248 before getting bowled out.

The openers gave India the perfect start and it seemed like they would win the game convincingly. However, they kept losing wickets at crucial junctures and wilted under pressure. Australia were the last team to beat the Men in Blue in their own den in ODIs back in 2019 and they did it again in 2023.

Fans on Twitter were frustrated to see India lose from a position of strength and now fear that they may not be able to do well at the 2023 ODI World Cup at home.

Here are some of the reactions:

Manya @CSKian716 Writes "needs more practise in ODIs"

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra India have lost only 3 home series out of the last 49 - all the 3 came against Australia.

Australia are a champion team!





Devangi Joshi @Devangi_J Dear all,











Udit @udit_buch This is a depressive loss. These mugs are fit only to play IPL. 🤬

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns NO Bumrah, No Iyer and India will still have to find a number 4 for World Cup. Honestly, chances of India winning the WC is really less now.

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 Not easy to beat India in India in any format. Huge statement by Australia in WC year! Congratulations @CricketAus 👏🏽 #INDvAUS

Hriday (Fan-Account) @Hriday1812 The more I see Jadeja, the more I feel Sanju Manju was right. Jadeja in LOIs is a bits and pieces player.

Shivani Shukla @iShivani_Shukla I've been watching Jadeja for years now, and his lack of game awareness never fails to surprise me in white-ball cricket.

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 A game India had no business losing. Loose shots and a lack of game awareness. Take nothing away from how Australia bowled and fielded though. They were terrific today and have walked away as deserving winners #INDvAUS

India's lower order failed to match Australia's efforts

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill got the Men in Blue off to a cracking start with a 65-run stand for the first wicket. However, Rohit played a poor shot and found the only fielder on the square leg region.

Gill also departed soon after, but when Virat Kohli and KL Rahul got together, it seemed like their partnership of 69 runs had set up the win for the hosts. However, they just collapsed horribly and the lower middle order failed to fire.

Australia's last three wickets added 66 runs and that proved to be the difference between the two sides. Rohit Sharma and Co. have a lot to learn from the series as they continue their preparations for the ODI World Cup.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (C), David Warner, Alex Carey (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

