"These players are earning 10 times in a month what they are earning in a year" - Michael Atherton recalls first IPL auction

Former England skipper Michael Atherton recalled watching the first Indian Premier League (IPL) auction that took place in February 2008. The former opening batter revealed that he immediately felt that the tournament had a bright future.

The IPL has indeed been a revolution and has given rise to new T20 leagues around the world. Players from different countries have credited these tournaments for widening their skills in white-ball cricket, while also giving them recognition and improving their livelihood.

match value! Since its inception, the IPL has been synonymous with growth & today is a red-letter day for India Cricket, with Brand IPLtouching a new high with e-auction resulting in INR 48,390 cr value. IPL is now the 2nd most valued sporting league in the world in terms of permatch value!

Speaking on Sky Sports' podcast, Atherton stated:

"I remember standing with a few English journalists when the first IPL auction happened and they were saying 'this will never catch on'. I was thinking, 'these players are earning 10 times in a month what they are earning in a year, this is going to change the game.'"

The 54-year-old also observed how cricket wasn't lucrative before. However, Atherton feels the emergence of T20 leagues has come at a cost.

"The opportunities now are incredible, for cricketers not necessarily of the top rank," he added. "Previously, if you weren't an international cricketer you didn't really have a living in the winter months, it wasn't a lucrative career, but now, if you are perhaps that level below the absolute top-notchers, there are many opportunities. That is good for cricketers but if international cricket is to survive and thrive something has to be done."

Too many England players didn't feature in the first few seasons, with Kevin Pietersen becoming the first from the country to bag an IPL contract. Over the years, the board has encouraged more and more Englishmen to participate.

England's limited-overs skipper Jos Buttler has credited the IPL on multiple occasions for becoming the white-ball player he is.

"World Cups will still be strong" - Michael Atherton

Michael Atherton. (Image Credits: Getty)

Atherton further claimed that World Cups should not take place every year as there is no room left for other series.

"World Cups will still be strong - although I don't think you want one every year as that dilutes things - and Test cricket between sides that can afford it will be strong but the rest of it is being chipped away at by franchise cricket," he added.

England became double World Cup champions by winning the T20 World Cup last year in Australia. They are also the defending champions ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

