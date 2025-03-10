Former Indian batter Ajay Jadeja heaped massive praise on two Indian batters after the 2025 Champions Trophy final. India beat New Zealand by four wickes in the final on Sunday, March 9, in Dubai to lift the trophy.

He praised Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul for putting up consistent performances throughout the tournament. Jadeja said that these two batters were the real stars for him as they played impactful knocks under pressure throughout the Champions Trophy and provided stability to the Indian batting order.

"KL Rahul bats behind so big scores will not be seen but he has shown consistency and given stability to the team. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul have been real stars for me in this tournament. The most difficult part for India, as they have played in Dubai has been this - all teams have struggled in the middle phase," he opined while talking on the 'Dressing Room Show'. (12:27)

"In that phase these two have been the most consistent. There are no hundreds or big scores but the stability that the team has gotten is because of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul," he added.

Even in the final of the 2025 Champions Trophy, Shreyas and Rahul played crucial knocks as India chased down a target of 252 runs under slightly difficult conditions and pressure. Shreyas scored 48 runs while Rahul remained unbeaten on 34.

Nikhil Chopra lauds Shreyas Iyer's innings in 2025 Champions Trophy final

On the same show, former Indian cricketer Nikhil Chopra particularly lauded Shreyas Iyer for his knock in the final of the 2025 Champions Trophy. He said that it was an important innings and that Shreyas has stepped up whenever the team has been in slightly difficult situations throughout the tournament.

"Shreyas Iyer's innings was very important. The good thing is that whenever the Indian team has been slightly under pressure throughout the tournament, this player has come and has only kept the game moving. He waited that there will come a time where I will dominate the spinners. He has waited well for his time," Nikhil reflected. (10:50)

"After a long time he stepped out and hit a six and that was a half-chance. At that time if Shreyas Iyer had gotten out, there would have been pressure. India's batting line-up was long. But at that stage I think he took his chance and ultimately it paid off," he added.

Notably, Shreyas ended as India's highest run-getter in the 2025 Champions Trophy and the second-highest overall with 243 runs from five innings at an average of 48.60 with two half-centuries.

