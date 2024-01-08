"These two youngsters will create a new era for the Indian women's team" - Saba Karim on Richa Ghosh and Jemimah Rodrigues

Former cricketer Saba Karim feels Richa Ghosh and Jemimah Rodrigues will take Indian cricket to lofty heights going forward.

Richa (23) and Jemimah (13) couldn't make substantial contributions as India suffered a six-wicket defeat in the second T20I against Australia in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. However, the two youngsters have been among the Women in Blue's most consistent performers across formats in the two home series against England and Australia.

During a discussion on Sports 18, Karim was asked about Jemimah and Richa's performances in the home season. He responded:

"These two youngsters will create a new era for the Indian women's team. I feel, based on whatever matches I have seen, Richa Ghosh has been the find of the season. We have seen improvement in keeping and she is playing shots with the proper technique and approach in batting."

While lauding Richa's aggressive approach, the former India wicketkeeper-batter pointed out that Jemimah has developed a more all-round game. He explained:

"She has shown an aggressive approach and because of that, you can use her anywhere, as a floater or a stable No. 3 or No. 4. Jemimah is becoming a pillar in the middle order. She has added more strokes to her repertoire. Sweep has always been her favorite shot but she has started to score straight as well."

Jemimah scored first innings half-centuries in India's Test wins against England and Australia. The Mumbaikar was India's highest run-scorer in the ODI series against Australia, amassing 151 runs in three innings at an excellent average of 50.33 and an impressive strike rate of 94.96.

"The good thing about her is that she doesn't throw her wicket" - Reema Malhotra on Richa Ghosh

Richa Ghosh is known for her destructive ability with the bat. [P/C: Getty]

Reema Malhotra praised Richa Ghosh for her responsible approach. She elaborated:

"The good thing about her (Richa) is that she doesn't throw her wicket. If you see in the ODIs as well, she scored 96 in the second ODI. She deserved a hundred although she couldn't get one."

The former India all-rounder added that the wicketkeeper-batter is getting better returns as she is understanding her game now. Malhotra said:

"However, the shot selection was better. She was seen playing along the ground and playing shots all over the park. She understood her game. When a batter understands her strengths and what she has to avoid, her game flourishes."

Richa played a 52-run knock in the first innings on her Test debut against Australia. She scored 96 runs off 117 deliveries in the second ODI against the same opponents, while wickets were falling at the other end. However, she couldn't help India avoid a narrow three-run loss.

