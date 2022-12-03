"These are very, very important games for a lot of Indian players" - Dinesh Karthik on the significance of Bangladesh ODIs 

Dinesh Karthik believes that India's upcoming ODI series against Bangladesh will be crucial for Rohit Sharma and Co., as they look to build a side for next year's 50-over World Cup next year.

During a discussion on Cricbuzz, Karthik opined that the ODI matches in Bangladesh are of utmost importance for several Team India stars. He also pointed out how playing on the subcontinent would give the Men in Blue a lot of clarity, given that the World Cup is going to be held in India.

"Here starts the journey to the 2023 World Cup," Karthik said. "I know it's in October-November, and we'll be playing a few matches before that, but these are very, very important games for a lot of Indian players in the lead-up to the 2023 World Cup.

"The fact that it's going to be played in the subcontinent makes even more sense that we are playing in Bangladesh, and we know they are a solid side at home."

The Rohit Sharma-led side will compete against Bangladesh in three ODIs and two Test matches, starting this month. The ODI series opener will be played at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday, December 4.

"There will be a little disappointment, but massive learning for Team India" - Dinesh Karthik on the side's ODI series loss to New Zealand

The Kiwis secured a 1-0 ODI series win over the Shikhar Dhawan-led side last month. Reflecting on the defeat, Karthik mentioned that the team can learn a lot from the assignment.

He emphasized that the Blackcaps deserved to win the series as they played a lot better than the Indian side. The wicketkeeper-batter also highlighted how the visitors didn't have their full-strength side, and how the home conditions benefited the Blackcaps significantly.

"I am never going to say that we lack personnel in India," Karthik continued. "We have plenty of choices to choose from. It's just one of those series where New Zealand played way better than us, and they deserved to win.

"Obviously, the home conditions supporting them and the fact that we just came off a World Cup, straightaway going there with a few players and some new players coming in."

"To put everything together, was it the strongest Indian team? Maybe not," he continued. "But we know that any Indian team that's out on the park have the potential to win. So there will be a little disappointment, but massive learning for Team India."

India rested several of their senior players, including captain Rohit Sharma and batters Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, for the New Zealand tour. The three are set to return to action with the ODI series in Bangladesh.

