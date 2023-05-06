"They have such a big competition in their own backyard" - Robert Key points to IPL's impact on international cricket

England Men's Cricket's Managing Director Robert Key has pointed out that the Indian Premier League (IPL) is a powerful product as it pulls the players towards them. The 43-year-old stated that England also hope to emulate it.

Started back in 2008, the IPL has grown to become the top franchise cricket tournament in the world. It has also proved to become one of the competitive events, given the amount of money involved and the quality of players in every squad.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Key said:

"That's how India do it. India are able to stop their players from going and playing all around the world because they have such a big competition in their own backyard with the IPL. I don't think there's any reason why we couldn't do that. It's not simple, but that's what we've got to focus on."

Key claimed that England's concentration is giving a high paycheque to their players as countries having the best domestic setup will win. He added:

"Imagine it: you get to play in your country. Plus, you earn a huge amount of money from playing in it. Plus, you then have your four-day system and all of that going around - that's where we've got to try and get to. Because if you look at it any other way, we'll end up losing out. All these other countries that are looking at their own competitions, they'll win."

Ahead of England's Bangladesh tour this year, Jos Buttler expressed his agitation at certain players choosing leagues over playing for the country.

"Mumbai Indians are actually a brilliant franchise to work with" - Robert Key

Jofra Archer. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Taking Jofra Archer's case, Robert Key said there's a balance between ECB's and Mumbai Indians' word in managing the fast bowler's workload. He elaborated:

"You're talking at times about huge sums of money. And also the IPL, for example. That's competitive cricket. It's only good for players, in a way, and we have the control on when Jofra comes back to play. So it's not a case that he's now over there and we have no say in it. We're speaking with them all the time. Mumbai Indians are actually a brilliant franchise to work with as well."

Key added:

"Because they turn around and say, 'Well, you know, right, Jofra has got this issue at the moment, and we don't think it's going to be a long-term thing.' But we're the ones that decide when he can play again. And he's got a whole programme going into our Ashes summer as well. So even out there, he'll be doing his work, be "getting his loads up". I'm pretty happy with that. So we do have a bit of a compromise."

Archer, who underwent multiple surgeries for his injured elbow, hasn't fully recovered from the same. The Barbadian's injury resurfaced, preventing his full participation in IPL 2023.

