Virat Kohli notched up his record-breaking 50th ODI ton during the side's 2023 World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand in Mumbai on Wednesday. With his 117-run knock, the star batter broke Sachin Tendulkar's world record for the most ODI centuries.

While Kohli earned massive praise for his batting exploits, former Australian opener Matthew Hayden feels that Shreyas Iyer and Daryl Mitchell's hundreds were more impactful than Kohli's.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Hayded said (4:40):

"When you look at both teams, maybe Virat Kohli's hundred was the lesser of all of them. Can you believe that? Such a monumental milestone. That would be the celebration most times, but because you've got such Shreyas Iyer and Daryl Mitchell's hundreds, they were both brilliant hundreds."

Shreyas Iyer smashed 105 runs off just 70 deliveries, helping the Men in Blue post an imposing 397-run total in 50 overs. Daryl Mitchell delivered a fighting knock for his team in the run chase, mustering 134 runs in 119 balls. However, it wasn't enough for the Kiwis.

Mohammed Shami's seven-haul helped India bundle out the Blackcaps for 327 runs, helping the Men in Blue to complete a stunning 70-run victory.

"One of the greatest-ever white-ball bowlers that India have had" - Anil Kumble on Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami became the first-ever bowler to register four five-wicket hauls in World Cup history. He has been in tremendous form in the ongoing edition, picking up three fifers.

Former India Test captain Anil Kumble stated that Shami is surely one of the best white-ball bowlers the country has ever produced.

During the discussion on ESPNcricinfo, Kumble said (15:08):

"He is certainly one of the greatest-ever white-ball bowlers that India have had."

Kumble further mentioned that Hardik Pandya's injury has been a blessing in disguise for Team India, as it allowed them to accommodate Mohammed Shami in the playing XI. He added (8:17):

"It has been a blessing in disguise with Mohammed Shami coming in because of Hardik Pandya's injury. He has made a massive impact in terms of the way this entire bowling attack is now looking. It's not just about Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah sets the tone like Rohit Sharma does in the batting."

Shami is currently the leading wicket-taker of the 2023 World Cup, with 23 wickets in just six outings at an average of 9.13. He is also the first Indian bowler to take 50 wickets in ODI World Cups.