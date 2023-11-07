"They can reach but it will be a one-sided affair" - Mohammad Kaif on Pakistan's chances of playing 2023 World Cup semi-finals vs India

Mohammad Kaif expects a potential India-Pakistan 2023 World Cup semi-final to be a one-sided affair.

The Men in Blue have already booked their berth in the semi-finals and are also assured of a top-of-the-table finish after the league stage. The two arch-rivals will lock horns in Kolkata if the Men in Green finish fourth in the standings.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Kaif was asked about Babar Azam and company's chances of reaching the semi-finals, to which he responded:

"They can reach but it will be a one-sided affair. I am opening the pages of history, what has happened. India have defeated them easily. However, Pakistan have the chance. If they play a good match and defeat England, the net-run-rate issue will be there, so they can reach there with a big win."

The former India batter added that he will be keeping a close eye on Afghanistan. He said:

"I am keeping my eyes on Afghanistan. They have two tough matches but Australia and South Africa have a challenge in front of them. I feel it will not be easy for South Africa and Australia to beat Afghanistan."

Afghanistan are currently placed sixth in the points table with eight points to their credit. They will qualify for the semi-finals if they win their remaining two league games.

"They are an extremely unpredictable team" - Sanjay Bangar on Pakistan

Fakhar Zaman's explosive knocks have helped Pakistan win their last two matches. [P/C: AP]

Sanjay Bangar pointed out that the Men in Green have a perennial habit of sneaking in into the semi-finals. He recalled:

"They have regularly been in similar situations in previous World Cups. You can see the 2022 T20 World Cup or the 1992 World Cup, they qualified like this only. They are an extremely unpredictable team."

The former India all-rounder added that Fakhar Zaman's explosive form will hold the 1992 World Cup champions in good stead. He explained:

"Fakhar Zaman has brought the six-hitting angle, the power player Pakistan were missing. Due to that, a lot of pressure has been released from Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed and Babar Azam. So Fakhar Zaman coming and playing impactful knocks is a great sign for them."

Pakistan are currently placed sixth in the points table with eight points to their name. They are potentially competing with New Zealand and Afghanistan for the final semi-berth, with Australia likely to make the grade along with the already qualified India and South Africa.

