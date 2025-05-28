"They can’t contribute or drive the format as before" - Team India all-rounder's huge claim on Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma ahead of ENG vs IND series

Team India all-rounder Shardul Thakur believes Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retired from Tests knowing they may not be able to contribute as before. The legendary duo announced their red-ball retirements in back-to-back weeks at the start of the month.

Kohli and Rohit endured a massive struggle with the bat in their last two Test series against New Zealand at home and in Australia. It did not help matters that the Asian giants lost both series and missed out on qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Reflecting on the duo's Test retirements, Thakur said in an interview with RevSportz (via India Today):

"They are the most senior figures in the game, but such decisions are personal. It comes when they feel they can’t contribute or drive the format as before. There is a great deal of protection when senior players are around, and having a good mix of senior and junior players in the team provides flourishing results."

He added:

"Jaddu is now the most experienced. This tour will test everyone, with new responsibilities, including leadership roles. It’s a fresh challenge, but we have the talent. Young players must seize this opportunity to build their own legacy."

Team India recently named a relatively inexperienced 18-member squad for the upcoming tour of England, with Thakur earning a recall. They will play five Tests, starting at Leeds on June 20.

"Weather is the biggest challenge in England" - Shardul Thakur on India's upcoming Test series

Shardul Thakur believes the English weather will pose the biggest challenge to his side in the upcoming five-Test series. The 33-year-old has enjoyed success with bat and ball in Tests in England, averaging almost 25 with three half-centuries and picking up 10 wickets in four matches.

Thakur played a massive role in India drawing the previous away Test series against England 2-2.

"I think weather is the biggest challenge in England. In one day, you can see all three weathers. It gets suddenly cold. When the sun is out it is nice and warm. And when it’s cloudy, it’s starts drizzling again," said Thakur via aforementioned source).

Thakur's last Test appearance came in the series opener in South Africa at the end of 2023. However, the veteran all-rounder impressed in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy, averaging over 42 with the bat and 22.62 with the ball in nine matches for Mumbai.

Meanwhile, India and England last played Tests at the start of last year, with the former recording a 4-1 series win at home.

