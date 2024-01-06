"They disagree with bio-mechanics experts" - Sunil Gavaskar lauds Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami's work ethic

Sunil Gavaskar has praised Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami for putting in the hard yards in the nets and not listening to bio-mechanics experts who advise seamers to bowl limited deliveries during practice.

Siraj registered figures of 2/91 in India's innings defeat in the Boxing Day Test against South Africa in Centurion. The right-arm seamer bounced back to return figures of 6/15 in the Proteas' first innings of the second Test in Cape Town, helping the visitors register a seven-wicket win.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Gavaskar was asked about the change in Siraj's returns between the first and second Test, to which he responded:

"You also need to put in the effort and he works extremely hard. I have seen Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj practicing a lot. Mohammed Shami is not playing currently because he is injured but it's certain that once he is fit, he will go to the nets and bowl continuously."

The former India captain added:

"They disagree with bio-mechanics experts who say that only 18-20 balls should be bowled. They know that being a fast bowler, you need to bowl. In the last match, he bowled a little further up and resultantly runs were scored against him with drives. He adjusted his length slightly and got six wickets."

Siraj was awarded the Player of the Match for his match-defining first-innings spell. He also dismissed Aiden Markram, who was threatening to take the game away from India, in the second innings to ensure that Rohit Sharma and company did not have to chase a challenging fourth-innings target.

"Everyone is not capable of doing that" - Irfan Pathan on Mohammed Siraj's skills that make him a potent bowler

Mohammed Siraj's 6/15 are his best figures in Test cricket. [P/C: Getty]

Irfan Pathan was full of praise for the skills Mohammed Siraj brings to the table. He elaborated:

"He has amazing skills. Everyone is not capable of doing that. He can flick the wrist, which Siraj usually does when he bowls outswing. But in the first innings, it was noticed that he was trying not to flick the wrist a lot."

The former India all-rounder highlighted the Hyderabad seamer's contrasting approaches in South Africa's first and second innings. He explained:

"He was trying to hit the seam straight because of which he was getting late movement. He was trying a little more in the second innings (on Day 1) as he knew the morning session had elapsed and that he had to do a little work with the hand. So we got to see the flick."

Pathan also praised Siraj for bowling outswingers from both close to and away from the stumps at the bowler's end. He added that the wily seamer not only used the crease but also changed the angle of his run-up to trap the Proteas batters in his web.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Who is a better bowler in Test cricket? Mohammed Siraj Mohammed Shami 0 votes