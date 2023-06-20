"They have been effectively neutered in this game"- Michael Atherton on Stuart Broad dismissing Smith, Labuschagne

Former England cricketer Michael Atherton believes Stuart Broad's spell late on Day 4 might have put England on course to winning the ongoing Ashes 2023 Test in Edgbaston.

Australia had been set a target of 281 and both Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith were their big hopes for chasing it down. However, Broad sent both the star batters back to the pavilion in similar fashion, with the late swing deceiving them as they were caught behind.

In his column in The Times, here's what Michael Atherton had to write about Stuart Broad's impactful spell and how he controlled Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith:

"Broad is a remarkable cricketer, rising to the occasion so often and frequently producing his best in Ashes contests, and his five-over spell (5-0-20-2) may well have swung the match in England’s favour. Keeping Labuschagne and Smith quiet was always going to be the key to this series and Broad has dismissed Labuschagne twice and Smith once, for a total contribution of 35 runs. They have been effectively neutered in this game."

England have been more aggressive than Australia: Michael Atherton

Michael Atherton credited England for dictating a large portion of the Test at their own pace. Be it declaring in the first innings against all odds or scoring quickly despite being 28/2 in the second innings, Atherton praised the hosts for setting the tempo and forcing Australia to scamper to stay in the game.

On this, he stated:

"For the most part, England have made the running, admirably. They have been undoubtedly the more aggressive team and often Australia have been limited to holding on to their coattails, just about keeping up."

England need seven wickets to win the first Test, while Australia need 174 runs. With Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne gone, the visitors will need Usman Khawaja to go on and probably get another hundred.

