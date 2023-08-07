"They are not exhibiting that much confidence" - RP Singh says Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan's batting is an area of concern

RP Singh feels Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan's batting is an area of concern for India heading into the remaining matches of the ongoing T20I series against the West Indies.

Gill and Kishan scored seven and 27 runs respectively as the Men in Blue set a 153-run target for the Windies in the second T20I in Guyana on Sunday, August 6. The hosts won the game with two wickets and seven deliveries to spare to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

During a discussion on JioCinema, RP Singh was asked about India lacking a fearless approach in their batting, to which he responded:

"I feel the opening pair's batting should be a slight area of concern for the Indian batting lineup. The way they are batting, they are not exhibiting that much confidence. The opening pair will have to analyze their game a little more."

The former Indian seamer pointed out that Gill played a few airy-fairy shots in Sunday's game. He elaborated:

"If we talk about Shubman Gill, he played some shots where he probably didn't see the ball's line at all and got beaten. He tried to hit straight with hard hands and the ball went over point."

RP Singh pointed out that neither opener timed the ball properly. He observed:

"Ishan Kishan tries to hit the ball very hard. But both batters are unable to connect the ball properly. The powerplay didn't go that well for us. We couldn't score runs and lost wickets as well. The confidence to move your feet and play the drive was also not seen."

India lost two wickets and managed only 34 runs in the powerplay overs on Sunday. While Gill was caught at third man while trying to play a big shot, Suryakumar Yadav got run out when Kishan called him for a risky single.

"Sanju Samson also got an opportunity here but he couldn't do anything special" - RP Singh

Sanju Samson lost his wicket to a reckless shot.

While expressing disappointment over Sanju Samson's failure to grab his opportunity, RP Singh reckons Hardik Pandya has altered his approach. He said:

"Sanju Samson also got an opportunity here but he couldn't do anything special. Tilak Varma batted well and ultimately he also got out to a left-arm spinner. I feel Hardik Pandya has changed his game."

The cricketer-turned-commentator feels the Indian skipper is trying to play a little more cautiously and is getting dismissed before taking advantage of the last few overs. He stated:

"He is probably trying to take a little more responsibility and stay till the end so that he can play the big shots in the 19th or 20th over, but he is not reaching there. Axar Patel also couldn't do anything special."

Samson scored a run-a-ball seven and was stumped off Akeal Hosein's bowling while attempting a wild hoick. Pandya scored 24 runs off 18 balls and was castled by Alzarri Joseph with a yorker off the last ball of the 18th over.

