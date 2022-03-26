"They are going to be the superstars of not only Indian cricket but world cricket" - Ross Taylor picks two Indians who will boss the sport

Former New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor has named Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer as two superstars who will rule world cricket in the next five to six years.

Weighing on the upcoming young Indian cricketers, Taylor reserved high praise for both Iyer and Pant. While Pant has been bossing the scene for some years now, Shreyas has taken the cricketing world by storm in the last couple of months.

Speaking to the Hindustan Times, Ross Taylor said:

"I don't think you can call Rishabh Pant young now, would you? He has been around for a while. Shreyas Iyer… When I first saw him, I think it was 2016-17. We played a warm-up game just at the back of Mumbai and he played with a lot of confidence. Obviously, all Indians play spin well. But the way he has taken to international and Test cricket. If there was ever a question-mark, it was over his red-ball credentials but he has put that to bed very quickly and that extra responsibility of being the captain at Kolkata I think will be great… learning from Brendon and some experienced players."

Ross Taylor then went onto add:

"Kyle Jamieson is the future of New Zealand cricket, but Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, in 5-6 years' time, are going to be the superstars of not only Indian cricket but world cricket as well."

Both Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer have contrasting games. While Pant likes to play his shots, Shreyas likes to grind it out in the middle according to the situation of the game.

"His rise has been very quick and he has learnt a lot along the way" - Ross Taylor on Kyle Jamieson

Kyle Jamieson has been impressive early in his international career (Credit: Getty Images)

Along with Pant and Iyer, the 38-year-old former cricketer also spoke highly of all-rounder Jamieson.

The tall and lanky cricketer has taken the cricketing world by storm, scalping 66 wickets in 14 Tests, including five fifers.

Praising the cricketer from Auckland, Ross Taylor said:

"His rise has been very quick and he has learnt a lot along the way. The attributed that he has… he is tall, getting quicker and better, able to swing the ball both ways. And he has got some valuable runs. He started out cricket as a batter but I guess when you are over 2 meters tall, you might as well bowl as well."

Ross Taylor then went onto add:

"Like anyone, he's at that stage of his career. He got off to a very good start and is still doing very well but he is still learning his game. He had a fantastic series but not as well as he did at the start of his career. As I said before, he is a very quick learner. A lot of guys in New Zealand cricket are making their debuts at 29, 30, 31… so I think he is going to be a very important member being in his 20s and having a bit of longevity. Hopefully, he has a decade-long career for New Zealand because Wagner, Boult, Southee… they are not going to be around forever. It's up to KJ to continue to learn of them and be the spearhead of their attack for the years to come."

Kyle Jamieson likes to rise to the occasion against strong opponents like India. He broke Virat Kohli & Co's backbone with a five-wicket haul in only his second Test in Christchurch.

He returned to terrorize India in the World Test Championship final in Southampton, where his 5/31 knocked the No.1 Test side out of the summit clash.

Jamieson is skipping the upcoming IPL 2022 to enhance his career for New Zealand.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava