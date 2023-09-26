"They got lucky in 2019 with MS Dhoni getting run out" - Sreesanth tears apart New Zealand team ahead of World Cup 2023

Former fast bowler Sreesanth believes that Team India will easily beat New Zealand in their upcoming clash at the ODI World Cup 2023.

Expressing his displeasure over former Kiwi cricketer Simon Doull's remarks regarding India not playing fearless cricket, Sreesanth opined that New Zealand were lucky to win against the Men in Blue in the 2019 semi-finals.

He claimed that Kane Williamson and company would have lost the knockout fixture if MS Dhoni didn't get run out.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Sreesanth said (0:39):

"New Zealand are coming to India. They will get to know if India play attacking cricket or not. We will thrash them. They got lucky in 2019 with MS Dhoni getting run out due to a direct hit. What did you do after playing the final?"

"They made a team like England win the World Cup, who hadn't won a 50-over World Cup until then. New Zealand are never going to win. Yes, they might win in the future, but it will be embarrassing for them this time. If you get a chance address the media, please think before you speak. If you are ready to give, you should be able to take it also." he added.

Sreesanth claimed that if Virat Kohli and other players get to know about Doull's comments, they will crush New Zealand at the World Cup 2023. He added (1:40):

"I just want to tell Simon Doull that Indians are going to have a blast against New Zealand. New Zealand are going to learn a lot against India. Yes, there have been certain matches where they have done well against us, especially in ICC events. But those times have gone now. If any of these cricketers get to know what you said, and if Virat is made aware of it, it will be a lot of fun to watch that match."

Speaking to Sky Sports earlier this month, Simon Doull reckoned that Indian batters don't play fearless cricket and are more worried about their statistics.

"They should be grateful to the Indian cricket team" - Sreesanth on New Zealand players

Speaking in the same video, Sreesanth suggested that New Zealand could fail to qualify for the World Cup 2023 semi-finals if their former players continue to make such comments.

He further emphasized that New Zealand cricketers should be grateful to India for giving them opportunities in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 40-year-old remarked (2:40):

"I had kept New Zealand in my top four, but if they make such statements, they won't even qualify for the semi-finals. We have supported New Zealand players a lot by giving them opportunities in the IPL. Their cricket and lifestyle have changed because of the IPL, so they should be grateful to the Indian cricket team."

India and New Zealand will lock horns in match number 21 of the World Cup 2023 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on October 22.