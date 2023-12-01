"They have just filled in the blanks" - Aakash Chopra on India's ODI squad for South Africa tour

Aakash Chopra feels the Indian selectors have picked a team just for the sake of it for the three ODIs against South Africa.

The Men in Blue will play three T20Is, three ODIs, and two Tests in their multi-format tour of the Rainbow Nation starting later this month. With most seniors rested for the ODIs, a slightly weakened 16-member squad has been chosen with KL Rahul set to lead the team.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that the selectors wouldn't have thought too much before picking the ODI squad. He elaborated (0:35):

"I feel they (selectors) are saying they would make a team just because you have to play, or else the ODI squad is totally beyond my understanding. I feel they have just filled in the blanks, that not much ODI cricket is going to happen, so why should you break your head over it too much."

The former India opener questioned the selection of Yashasvi Jaiswal for T20Is and Tests but not in ODIs. He said (2:40):

"This isn't a proper team when you go through it. Ruturaj Gaikwad is a part of this team but Yashasvi Jaiswal isn't. He is there in T20Is and Test cricket but not in ODIs. The guy can play well in T20Is and Tests but won't play well in ODIs, I have got no idea how that was deciphered."

Chopra acknowledged that the likes of Jaiswal and Shubman Gill might not have been picked for the ODIs to allow them to play practice games ahead of the Test series. However, he added that he is slightly confused, considering Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, who are also part of the Test squad, have been picked for the ODIs.

"The batting is not looking that impressive" - Aakash Chopra

Sanju Samson is making a comeback to the Indian ODI squad. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra feels the Indian ODI squad does not have a formidable batting lineup. He stated (3:35):

"Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar and Sanju Samson are part of this team. The batting is not looking that impressive - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh is playing ODIs as well, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul is the captain and Sanju Samson."

The cricketer-turned-commentator believes Deepak Chahar has been included to add batting depth. He said:

"Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuvendra Chahal is back, Washington Sundar, and then Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar. Deepak Chahar is part of both the ODI and T20I teams because you are searching for players when you need depth in batting."

Chopra questioned the absence of Shardul Thakur from the ODI squad. He pointed out that the seam-bowling all-rounder was part of the World Cup squad and played only a few games.

Poll : Should Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill have been included in India's ODI squad if Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul have been picked? Yes No 0 votes