"They have both kind of got pretty big egos" - Tim Paine questions Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum's decision-making heading into 2nd Ashes Test

Tim Paine feels Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum's egoistic approach was responsible for some of England's erroneous decisions in the first Ashes Test.

Australia registered a narrow two-wicket win in the first Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham despite the aggressive intent shown by England throughout the game. The hosts will hope to bounce back in the series by registering a win in the second Test to be played at Lord's in London from Wednesday, June 28.

During an interaction on SEN Breakfast, Paine pointed out that Stokes and McCullum form an overaggressive think tank:

"It's been interesting and really fascinating to watch when you have got a captain and a coach who are really similar. They have both kind of got pretty big egos, they are both very aggressive, and always wanting to move the game forward."

The former Australian skipper acknowledged that England's aggressive cricket is enjoyable to watch. However, he questioned some of the decisions they made in the first Test:

"The brand they are trying to play is excellent, it's great to watch. I think at times it goes over into their decision-making, we saw with the declaration and some of the things they did during that Test match."

Paine added that the approach needs to be tempered at times:

"At times you have just got to use some cricket smarts and know when to put the foot on the accelerator and when to absorb some pressure. So far we have seen that they are going to keep putting their foot on the accelerator."

Stokes declared England's first innings at 393/8 on Day 1 of the Edgbaston Test, with Joe Root on an unbeaten 118 at the crease, a move which backfired in the end. England missed a chance to bat Australia out of the game in the second innings, with their batters failing to convert starts into more substantial efforts.

"The way they have reacted has been extraordinary" - Tim Paine on England players' comments after 1st Test loss

Ollie Robinson has shown aggression both on and off the field.

Tim Paine was asked about the reactions from the England camp since their defeat in the first Test, to which he responded:

"It's been fascinating, I can't decide if that's exactly what they are doing, if they are trying to fake it until they make it, or if they are a bit delusional. The way they have reacted has been extraordinary, to be honest. Ollie Robinson, this bloke has been here for five minutes. From my experience with him though, that's his personality."

Ollie Robinson gave Usman Khawaja a send-off after dismissing him in Australia's first innings of the Edgbaston Test. He was involved in heated exchanges with the Aussie players on multiple occasions and was equally aggressive in his interactions with the media.

