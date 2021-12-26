''They made the right choice by picking Rahane" - Wasim Jaffer backs India's inclusion of Ajinkya Rahane for the 1st Test vs South Africa 

Ranjhi Trophy legend Wasim Jaffer has backed team India's decision to include Ajinkya Rahane in playing XI against South Africa.

Prior to the much-awaited encounter, there was a lot of speculation regarding the No. 5 slot in the Indian batting line-up. Rahane, who has made the position his own over the years, has found his batting form flickering for some time now. Moreover, Shreyas Iyer smashed a ton in his debut Test match against New Zealand this year to make a strong case for himself.

However, Rahul Dravid and management chose to give the under-firing Rahane a longer rope and utilize his experience in tough conditions in South Africa.

According to Jaffer, the decision imparts a 'positive mindset' and a winning mentality from the Indian team. He told ESPNcricinfo:

"They made the right choice of picking Ajinkya Rahane and that's right decision for me. Yes it was harsh on Shreyas Iyer but I think he can wait. It's a right combination and it shows that they got a positive mindset going into the first Match. They got a winning mentality."

BCCI @BCCI



#SAvIND #TeamIndia The two Captains pose with the silverware ahead of the 1st Test. The two Captains pose with the silverware ahead of the 1st Test.#SAvIND #TeamIndia https://t.co/VN39194u5u

The 43-year-old also stated that it was important to trust experienced campaigners like Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane in South Africa. While urging India to take a 'serious' call on the duo if they fail to impress, Jaffer said:

"You can take call on Pujara and Rahane after this series. Yes Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari and all are waiting and can do the job. But the guys who have experience, you need to trust them. If anything goes wrong in this series, then you can take the serious call."

"Shardul would've loved the tag of being called an 'all-rounder'' - Wasim Jaffer on Indian skipper's remark at the toss

India Nets Session

When asked about the team combination during the toss, Virat Kohli slated seamer Shardul Thakur as the sole 'all-rounder' in the side.

Jaffer recalled the incident while previewing the first Test on ESPNcricinfo. He mentioned that Thakur would've loved his skipper to recognize him as a pure 'all-rounder'. He said:

"Shardul Thakur gives that space to the seamers and can definitely bat as well. He would definitely love the tag of being called 'an all-rounder'. He batted well in Australia and in England as well. This XI look good."

Also Read Article Continues below

After winning the toss, the Indian skipper chose to bat first on the bouncy Centurion turf. India finished the first day at 272/3. KL Rahul is unbeaten at 122 at the crease, joined by Ajinkya Rahane at 40. Mayank Agarwal also scored an impactful 60 at the top of the innings.

Edited by Aditya Singh