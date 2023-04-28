"They must have been on holiday for six months" - Ravi Shastri slams Ajinkya Rahane's critics after his WTC final selection

Former Indian all-rounder and head coach Ravi Shastri hasn't held back in criticizing those who questioned Ajinkya Rahane's selection in India's World Test Championship (WTC) final squad.

With injuries to Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer, Rahane was probably the experienced backup option that the selectors were looking for in the middle order. While many fans felt that Ajinkya Rahane's IPL performances have helped him get a Test call-up, Shastri made a sarcastic comment to let them know about Rahane's exploits in domestic cricket.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, here's what Ravi Shastri had to say about Ajinkya Rahane's selection:

"People think he's just played three IPL games and that's why he's in the side. They must have been on holiday for six months when he was playing first-class cricket. They must've been somewhere in the jungle where there's no contact with anyone in the world. When you go six months into a holiday, you miss those 600 runs."

Shastri also opined that with the injury woes to other players piling up, Rahane's comeback seemed almost inevitable. He said:

"I'm so glad he's made it to the side. He batted beautifully in these two-three games he's played in the IPL, has looked in great touch. And let's not forget the experience he has. The moment Shreyas Iyer was injured, you had to look in that direction."

Ravi Shastri recalls India's BGT win under Ajinkya Rahane

Ravi Shastri also recalled how Ajinkya Rahane led India to a famous 2-1 win in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2020/21 in a time of injury crisis. With Virat Kohli having flown back due to personal reasons, Rahane stepped in and led by example to help the visitors create history.

On this, Shastri stated:

"Don't forget just two-and-a-half years ago, the man won a Test series in Australia. He was the captain when Virat [Kohli] went [on paternity leave] and did a sterling job. People forget that hundred at the MCG, the way he played, and the fact that he's gone back to the grind. Let's hope that experience comes handy."

It will be interesting to see if the team management directly inserts Rahane at No. 5 with Shreyas Iyer injured, or whether they let KL Rahul bat in the middle order.

