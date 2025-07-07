“They now go 1-1 with a rested Bumrah” - Former captain on India’s bowling attack for ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former England captain Nasser Hussain believes India's bowling attack will be at its potent best with a well-rested Jasprit Bumrah in the lineup in the third Test at Lord's. Despite losing the series opener at Leeds, the visitors took a gutsy call to rest the ace pacer for the recently concluded second Test at Edgbaston.

Bumrah picked up five wickets in the first innings but went wicketless in the second innings of India's five-wicket loss at Leeds. Yet, without their talismanic pacer, the other bowlers stepped up big to dismantle England in the second Test and helped the side pull off a massive 336-run win.

Looking ahead to the Lord's Test and India's bowling attack for the encounter, Hussain told Sky Sports (4:31):

"They took the gamble, they could be 0-2 down going to Lord's (resting Bumrah at Edgbaston). Instead, they now go 1-1 with a rested Bumrah. Akash Deep has only played one, maybe Siraj needs looking after a little bit, because he has played two on the bounce, and England may have a couple of bowlers coming back from injury in Atkinson and Jofra Archer, who has not played for a very long time. So, the dynamic of the series has shifted in India's favor."

He continued:

"Siraj likes bowling at Lord's as well. It's a very, very decent attack and is going back to the sort of attack they've had in the past. Akash Deep has been a real find. He could be a useful bowler running in from the Pavilion End, hitting the pitch hard. Siraj has got a massive heart and will try from the first ball to the last, and add to that all the skills of Jasprit Bumrah, and not just Jasprit Bumrah, but a rested Bumrah."

Bumrah's replacement, Akash Deep, starred for India with the ball, finishing with 10 wickets in the series-levelling Edgbaston affair.

"England have to watch out now as their style of play will be tested" - Ravi Shastri on India's bowling attack for Lord's Test

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri warned England about executing their attacking batting style against a potent attack of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Akash Deep at Lord's. With Bumrah likely to return for the crucial third Test, out-of-form speedster Prasidh Krishna will likely make way for him in the 11.

"With this attack now, Akash Deep gives control, there are no easy runs, and he is at the batsman all the time. Now that he has grown in confidence, you've got Bumrah, who will give you control, and you know Siraj is a trier and a wicket-taker. So, England have to watch out now as their style of play will be tested against this attack because now it's a potent attack," said Shastri (5:00) (via the aforementioned source).

The crucial Lord's Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy will begin on Thursday, July 10.

