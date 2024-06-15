"They probably didn't deserve to reach the Super 8s this time" - Mohammad Kaif on Pakistan's elimination from 2024 T20 World Cup

Mohammad Kaif reckons Pakistan have been deservedly knocked out of the 2024 T20 World Cup before the Super Eights. The Men in Green were eliminated after the United States of America's final Group A game against Ireland in Florida on Friday, June 14, was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Pakistan needed Ireland to beat the United States to keep their Super 8 hopes alive. With India and the USA having already qualified for the Super Eights from the group after the no-result, Babar Azam and company will face the Irish in an inconsequential game in Florida on Sunday, June 16.

On the Star Sports show 'Match Point', Kaif was asked about his thoughts on Pakistan's elimination from the ongoing T20 World Cup.

"It's a massive shocker. Pakistan reached the final last time. They play well and have good players, but they committed mistakes and the batting didn't fire. Whenever there was pressure, Pakistan weren't ready this time. If you talk about Mohammad Amir's Super Over where he was bowling wides - extremely poor bowling," he responded.

"When Iftikhar Ahmed got to bat under pressure, the bat didn't fire. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan weren't in good form. They were playing at a run-a-ball. They committed many mistakes and they had to pay for it. Whenever there was pressure, Pakistan totally disintegrated. They probably didn't deserve to reach the Super 8s this time," the former India batter added.

Mohammad Amir conceded 18 runs, including seven extras, in the Super Over against the USA, which couldn't be chased by Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan and Fakhar Zaman. Pakistan then failed to chase a 120-run target against India, a defeat which left them with an uphill task to qualify for the Super Eights.

"They were the deserving team" - Mohammad Kaif on USA's qualification

The United States defeated Canada before beating Pakistan in the Super Over.

On the flip side, Mohammad Kaif noted that the United States of America deservedly qualified for the Super Eights.

"The Pakistan match was a huge one. The team was under pressure. Saurabh Netravalkar bowled splendidly in the Super Over there. The batting was also decent. They have a batter like Aaron Jones. They were the deserving team because they won two good games," he reasoned.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the co-hosts defeated Pakistan when virtually no one expected them to do so.

"They defeated Canada by chasing close to 190 and then delivered when everyone was saying this team wouldn't be able to beat Pakistan. They lost to India after that and the next match was a washout but the two games they won at the start, USA went ahead because of that. It's a win for cricket and their local fans," Kaif observed.

The USA are clubbed with South Africa and the West Indies in Group 2 of the Super Eight stage. Either England or Scotland will join them as the fourth team in the group.

