“They probably should rest him” - Former cricketer suggests change in India playing 11 after IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match

Former England cricketer Darren Gough has suggested the Indian team make a change for their final 2025 Champions Trophy group stage game against New Zealand. He has advised the management to rest pacer Mohammed Shami and not risk his fitness.

During India's game against Pakistan, Shami was seen going off the field, which sparked concerns about his fitness once again. It could be a worrying sign as India are already missing Jasprit Bumrah, who was ruled out of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

While Shami did return and bowled eight overs, he appeared to be in discomfort. The 34-year-old started the tournament on a high, picking up five wickets against Bangladesh in India's opening game. He will be key to India's chances in the knockout stages.

As the Men In Blue have already qualified for the semifinals, Gough believes that they should rest Shami and bring in a spinner instead.

"They probably should rest him. They've got the confidence against Pakistan. When you've got a batting lineup like that, you can afford to bring someone else in; bring another spinner in Dubai," he was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

"The pitch is not as flat as in Lahore, so you can bring another spinner. We saw Hardik Pandya bowling brilliantly, so I would expect India to rest him," Gough added.

Darren Gough deems India as favorites to win Champions Trophy 2025

The former English pacer also believes that India are favorites to win the 2025 Champions Trophy. He praised the balance of the team and particularly lauded the batting line-up.

"India look very strong, I'm not going to lie. They looked very strong in the ODIs against England and started off with two terrific performances (in Champions Trophy). South Africa and New Zealand look pretty strong and solid. (New Zealand) are without Boult and Southee, and Lockie Ferguson as well, so when you got those three out, I thought we couldn't be too sure about New Zealand, but they have started pretty well," he reckoned (as per the aforementioned source).

Gough added that despite missing Bumrah, India appear to be the strongest side in the tournament.

"If I were to say who is going to win it, I will say India. They look pretty solid. If you look at their batting, you don't see a weakness. Jasprit Bumrah, the best bowler in the world, is not playing for India. And they still look too strong for everybody else," he said.

India and New Zealand will clash on Sunday, March 2, in Dubai.

