"They’re acting like they're the greatest team around"- Kevin Pietersen slams England after going 0-2 down in Ashes 2023

Former England star batter Kevin Pietersen believes the hosts need to stop giving bold statements to the media after their loss in the second Ashes 2023 Test at Lord's. Australia won the second Test by 43 runs and have taken a 2-0 lead in the series.

Pietersen shed light on how some of the England players have given statements in the media over the course of the series and how those have severely backfired after the results.

In his article for Betway Insider, here's what Kevin Pietersen had to say about England players talking to the media:

"If you're going to talk the talk, you have to walk the walk, and this England cricket team isn't walking the walk. They’re acting like they're the greatest team around, but they’re currently on course to be the first England team to lose at home to Australia since 2001."

He further added:

"After the first Test match, Ollie Robinson said that they felt like they won the game, Jimmy Anderson was complaining that the wicket was like kryptonite, and then you've got Zak Crawley saying they’re going to win the next one by 150 runs. Leading into Headingley, all of this needs to stop. The pressure that they're putting themselves under by speaking that way and using that language is unnecessary. It's not helping in any way, shape, or form."

I don't see the mongrel in England: Kevin Pietersen

Kevin Pietersen shed light on how Australia dominated the proceedings at Lord's once they were given the chance to take the first-innings lead. The former cricketer wants to see the same type of ruthlessness in England, but he has found none so far.

On this, Pietersen stated:

"When they get their foot on the throat, they will absolutely push and push and push to destroy you. That's how they play this sport. They have that mongrel in them. I don't see the mongrel in the England cricket team. There's so much relaxed talk. It's like, 'Hey, this is the coolest environment, we're having the best time ever.' Unfortunately, all that matters is winning."

England will need something special to turn the series around as Australia seem to have all the momentum.

