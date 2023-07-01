"They're not going to declare and say 'Hey England, let's see how brave you are'" - Kevin Pietersen on Australia's tactics

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen believes Australia aren't going to make any brave declaration on Day 4 of the ongoing Ashes Test at Lord's.

The Aussies currently hold a 221-run lead with eight wickets still in hand in their second innings. However, they have lost the services of off-spinner Nathan Lyon for the remainder of the Test due to a calf injury.

Pietersen feels the visitors will keep their foot on England's throat now that they are in a dominant position in the Test match. He reckons they will continue to bat the way they have so far on Day 4 as well and pile more misery on the hosts.

On the show "The Ashes Podcast" on Sky Sports Cricket, here's what Kevin Pietersen had to say about Australia's approach on Day 4:

"They won't give England a sniff. They're not going to declare and say 'Hey England, let's see how brave you are.' They just won't do it, especially with a spinner down."

Pietersen also spoke about how the Australian speedsters get enough time to rest between their two bowling innings and added:

"They (Australian batters) also give their bowlers enough time to rest up. If you bat just 70-75 overs, there's no fast bowler in the world in the opposition who thinks it's a bad thing. It's like bowling three spells and about 15 overs overall."

Kevin Pietersen praises Usman Khawaja for being in control in Ashes 2023

Usman Khawaja has arguably been the best batter in the Ashes 2023 so far.

On Day 3 of the second Test at Lord's, he brought up yet another fifty-plus score, his third in four innings so far in this series (including one century). While England have stuck to their ultra-aggressive approach, Kevin Pietersen shed light on how Khawaja has stuck to his basics and achieved success.

On this, Pietersen stated:

"I have just loved the way how Usman Khawaja hasn't left his bubble. He has looked almost as in complete control as Steve Smith was yesterday. Usman Khawaja just went from ball one in Birmingham 'My series, my game. Come get me because I am not gonna get you.'"

Khawaja remained unbeaten on 58 at the Day 3 to ensure Australia found themselves in a commanding position ahead of the penultimate day. He has first-innings centurion Steve Smith (6 batting) for company at the crease.

