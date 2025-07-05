“They’re going to get bowled out for 160” - Former captain’s massive revelation after Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former captain Michael Vaughan admitted that the majority felt that England are headed for a massive collapse after losing Joe Root and Ben Stokes early on Day 3 of the second Test against India. The hosts were reduced to 84-5 in the early stages of the first session, before a massive 303-run partnership between Harry Brook and Jamie Smith brought them back into the contest at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

England had already lost their top-order against the new ball, and were trailing India's first innings total by 510 runs at the end of Day 2. Despite being deep in trouble, the pair of Brook and Smith launched a brilliant counter-attack that left the visitors frustrated.

The duo chipped off the runs, reducing India's lead significantly, also not even giving them the option of the follow-on. England ended with 407 in the first innings, losing their last five wickets for just 20 runs.

Michael Vaughan said that several were already predicting a Day 4 finish after the hosts crumbled with the bat early on.

"At 84-5, there was talk in the commentary box, you know, four day cricket, we will be out of here tomorrow. Surely they are going to get bowled out for 160-170, India will probably bat again, and then it is going to be difficult for England," Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

"Then something remarkable happened, and it was around 30 minutes into the partnership that you could just tell that flow of batting and that ability to hit boundaries. Then India went to the short-ball theory, and Jamie Smith just went, 'Thank you very much, I'll have a piece of that'," he added.

Jamie Smith remained unbeaten on 184 runs off 207 deliveries, after having recorded the third-fastest hundred by an English batter. His knock included 21 fours and four sixes.

"The ball that Akash Deep bowled to Harry Brook, that really cracked it open" - Michael Vaughan on the turning point on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

The duo of Brook and Smith were looking invincible as India could not come up with answers with the old ball. The second new ball proved to be the defining factor as pacer Akash Deep was able to get some movement to trouble the well-settled pair.

He eventually broke through, castling Brook with a stunning delivery that nipped back in during the 83rd over.

"The ball that Akash Deep bowled to Harry Brook, that really cracked it open. To get rid of Harry Brook was the key. He bats for four or five more overs of that second new ball, England potentially would have been still batting now, a lot closer to India," Vaughan said.

Team India have already started building on their lead for the final innings. They are placed at 64-1 at Stumps on Day 3, with the lead stretched to 244 runs with two days remaining in the match.

