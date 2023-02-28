"They’re relying too much on Smith and Marnus" - Glenn McGrath on Australia's batting struggles in India

Former Australian great Glenn McGrath reckons that the over-reliance on Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne has contributed to their struggles in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Test series in India. The New South Wales lad also believes Australia are yet to settle on a gameplan against spin.

While Smith and Marnus have stood up in phases in the last two Tests, the duo is yet to make a substantial contribution. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin have been on song, troubling the Aussie batters regularly.

Speaking to reporters in India, McGrath stated that the entire Australian batting unit must stand up if they are to challenge India. The 53-year-old observed that the visitors must also settle on a medium approach after dangling in two extremes in Nagpur and Delhi.

As quoted by the Indian Express, he said:

"I think they’re relying too much on Smith and Marnus at the moment. Travis Head has had a really good year as well. The whole batting line-up has to stand up. I think they haven’t settled on a game plan on how to play spin in India that they are confident with and can execute. In the first Test, they were too defensive, and in the second Test, they were too aggressive. So we will see if they’ve learned from those two matches."

Australia's batting only had one silver lining in the opening Test when Smith and Labuschagne held fort with an 84-run stand in the first innings. They produced their best batting performance of the series in the first innings in Delhi, scoring 263 runs. However, the second innings of both Tests have seen them collapse in a heap.

"They are the ones causing problems" - Glenn McGrath on India's tailenders

Glen McGrath also opined that India's tailenders have been a thorn in Australia's flesh and wondered whether the tourists got the bowling changes right. He felt Australia would have done well if they avoid a series sweep.

"They haven’t been able to come and clean up the tail. The last three batters have put on 160-plus. They are the ones causing problems. Whether they got the bowling changes right? Maybe Pat Cummins could have come in earlier. Australia has a long way to turn things around. If they leave the shores with the scoreline not being 4-0, I think they would have done well."

The third Test against India starts in Indore on Wednesday (March 1). With regular captain Pat Cummins returning home due to a family illness, Smith will lead the visitors in Indore.

