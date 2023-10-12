"They should rename the pull shot to Rohit Sharma's shot" - Dinesh Karthik on Team India skipper's short-ball prowess

Dinesh Karthik reckons that Rohit Sharma arguably has one of the best pull shots in world cricket, even suggesting that the stroke should be named after the Indian skipper.

Sharma dazzled viewers with his batting exploits during India's 2023 World Cup match against Afghanistan on Wednesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. He broke multiple records during his 131-run knock from just 84 balls.

The right-handed batter surpassed Chris Gayle's record to become the batter with the most sixes in international cricket. Sharma did that with a stunning 85-meter six over deep square leg.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, here's what Karthik said (3:42) about Rohit Sharma achieving the significant feat by hitting a pool shot for a gigantic six:

"If ever there was a shot that he should have got his highest number of sixes in international cricket with, it had to be this. That is his shot. They should rename the pull shot to Rohit Sharma's shot. There's so much class and authority, and it is not just against bowlers bowling 130-135 kmph. You take any fast bowler from the likes of Shoaib Akhtar to whoever is bowling 150 kmph today, he will still (hit it for a six)."

Furthermore, it was also Sharma's seventh century in ODI World Cups. He eclipsed Sachin Tendulkar to become the player with the most tons in the ICC event's history.

Lauding the batter for hitting seven centuries in just 19 innings, Zaheer Khan said (5:42):

"You see the great Sachin Tendulkar, who played 44 innings and scored hundreds. Rohit Sharma has achieved it in 19 innings. It shows how determined he is for the World Cups. The way he has been talking about showing intent, everyone were thinking that maybe getting a hundred is going to be tough with that kind of intent because he is giving more weightage to strike rate rather than looking at the three-figure mark."

It is worth mentioning that Rohit Sharma notched up his century in just 63 balls. It is the fastest ton by an Indian in 50-over World Cups. He went past Kapil Dev, who scored a 72-ball hundred against Zimbabwe in the 1983 World Cup.

He was instrumental in the Men in Blue securing an eight-wicket win by chasing down Afghanistan's 272-run total in just 35 overs.

"You got to get him dragging that front foot towards the ball" - Zaheer Khan on how bowlers can stop Rohit Sharma

During the discussion, Zaheer Khan suggested that bowlers should completely avoid using the short-pitched delivery against Rohit Sharma.

He opined that bowlers can get some success if there is some swing on offer or if they back the slower delivery, adding (7:45):

"To start with, don't bowl short. That's the first thing you'll tell any bowler because he is setting himself up for that. He lives and breathes that shot. You can't feed him there. You got to get him dragging that front foot towards the ball. Another area where we've seen him be a little tentative at times is when there is a little bit of swing or lack of pace."

India are currently placed second on the 2023 World Cup points table, with two wins from as many matches.