"They seem to have no idea about the DRS" - Aakash Chopra roasts England for wasting reviews on Day 1 of IND vs ENG 5th Test

Aakash Chopra slammed England's batters, including skipper Ben Stokes, for opting to take reviews during their batting on Day 1 of the ongoing Dharamsala Test against India.

Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, and Joe Root took unsuccessful reviews after being given out by the on-field official on the opening day, burning three reviews in as many overs. Commenting on the touring party's poor judgement, Chopra said in his latest YouTube video:

"Be it England's captain or their batters, they seem to have no idea about the DRS. Even if they are hit on the pads on the back foot, they opt for a review. Jonny Bairstow, too, took a review for caught behind when there was an outside edge."

The visitors won the toss and elected to bat first in Dharamsala. However, they were bundled out for just 218, with Zak Crawley being the lone warrior with a 79-run knock. Kuldeep Yadav bagged a five-wicket haul, while Ravichandran Ashwin finished with four scalps, cleaning the lower-order.

"Don't use Bazball as a mask to hide your weaknesses" - Aakash Chopra on Ben Stokes and Co.

Aakash Chopra also urged England not to use Bazball as an excuse to justify their shortcomings in the tour. Claiming that side can't even bat for one full day in India, the former cricketer said:

"At one point, it looked like England would score 500 runs. However, this team does nothing these days and cannot even bat for a full day. England's batting has been really disappointing and frustrating for their fans. You can't play well even on such good pitches."

He stressed:

"Don't use Bazball as a mask to hide your weaknesses. Honestly, I feel that they have been talking about their Bazball approach because they just can't play here."

Aakash Chopra also believes that England are unlikely to make a comeback in the ongoing Test, and India will dominate the proceedings on Day 2 as well.

The cricketer-turned-commentator remarked:

"England's boarding passes have already been printed. It will be the case that they are here just physically. Mentally, this team has already reached England."

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 52 and 26, respectively, as India finished at 135/1 at stumps, trailing England by 83 runs. England have already lost the five-match series 3-1.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App