“They start doubting themselves” – Former Australia cricketer fires warning amid Jasprit Bumrah’s workload issues ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg has warned Team India about giving too importance to Jasprit Bumrah at the cost of other fast bowlers ahead of the second Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham, which starts on Wednesday, July 2. Amid Bumrah’s workload woes, the legendary spinner believes the remaining bowlers have to be given confidence to deliver in English conditions.

Hogg also questioned which bowler would fill the void amid reports that Bumrah might miss the second Test. The remarks came as his bowling partners failed to show up in the first Test in Leeds, where England successfully chased down 371, winning the match by five wickets to go 1-0 ahead in the series.

On Tuesday (July 1), the cricketer-turned-analyst said on his YouTube channel:

“9:54- When you’ve got all the focus on that one player, all of a sudden, you’ve got to manage those other bowlers that are in your lineup as well because they start doubting themselves. Because if Bumrah is not there, can I do the job? The coaching staff, the selectors, do they believe in me? Or am I just here to fill the void?”

“16:30 – The other thing about the selection that I am worried about is Bumrah’s fitness. If Bumrah goes down, who’s gonna take up the void of that as well. Watching his workloads, so basically, they don’t wanna bowl him as much as in that first Test match, hoping that he can come in and bowl a couple of spells where he makes that big impact, gets the big wickets, gets the breakthroughs and then go back to the lesser likes, not trump cards and hopefully, they can create pressure on and get the wickets with the new batters coming out. I think that’s the mindset they’re going with,” Hogg added.

“I would like to go with Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav” – Brad Hogg picks his India bowling lineup for the second Test in England if Jasprit Bumrah skips 2nd Test

Brad Hogg picked Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja as two spinners while revealing his choice for India’s bowling lineup for the second Test in England. Among pacers, he included Arshdeep Singh as the third seamer alongside Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna if Bumrah skips the Edgbaston Test.

The 54-year-old said in the same video:

“17:25 – If you wanna play Kuldeep Yadav, we’ve gonna have to make a call on Jadeja. Do we play Thakur as the seventh batsman and have four quicks? Because Kuldeep is more of a wicket-taking option than Jadeja is. So, that’s the decision that India has to make. For me, I would like to go with Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, and probably with Prasidh Krishna and Siraj if Bumrah is not right. If Bumrah is fine, I’d still like Krishna in there because I just think that extra height would add up to a big point of difference there in Birmingham, but I love Siraj as well.”

India are yet to win a Test at Edgbaston, having lost seven out of eight games, including a draw.

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

