“They were stuck at the Beijing airport for two hours” - Rajeev Shukla reveals how Apple CEO came to an IPL 2016 match despite various obstacles

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla revealed how Apple CEO Tim Cook attended an IPL game for the first time in 2016 despite having faced various obstacles. Tim Cook witnessed a game in Kanpur in Shukla's presence.

However, he was originally slated to watch a game in Visakhapatnam. In an interview uploaded on the UP T20 League's YouTube channel, Rajeev Shukla revealed that the Apple CEO was stuck at the Beijing airport and could not make it to the Visakhapatnam game. While it was difficult for him to travel to Kanpur, where the next game was to be played, he made it to the venue and attended the contest.

"Tim Cook messaged me that he wanted to watch cricket. IPL was very popular, and he wanted to watch. He invited him to a game at Visakhapatnam. I then got a call from him that they were stuck at the Beijing airport for two hours after the take-off time. He said they would land at 2 AM IST. I told him that the game would end by 11 PM," he said. (19:32)

"He then asked me where the next game would be. I told him it was in Kanpur, and it would be difficult for them to come there. Then I got a call from him on that day that he was flying from Hyderabad to Kanpur. He flew down, came to Kanpur. I made him have chaats there," he added.

Rajeev Shukla also recalled a hilarious incident while they were on their way to the Kanpur game. Notably, renowned Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt had also attended that same match. During their travel to the stadium, there was a huge crowd outside to witness Sanjay Dutt. However, Tim Cook was excited as he thought the crowd was for him and that he was popular in India.

"Sanjay Dutt had also come to watch that game. The stadium was full but there were many people outside as well. Tim Cook and I were in one car, and Sanjay Dutt was in the one behind us. There was a lot of crowd, and Tim Cook told me that 'it seems I am very popular here'. I said everybody knows you and wants a glimpse of you. But the crowd was for Sanjay Dutt."

Rajeev Shukla has met several well-known figures from across the globe during cricket games. He also caught up with former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the iconic Lord's cricket ground during India's recently concluded tour of England. The BCCI vice-president recalled how Rishi Sunak requested him to arrange for a photograph with former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly during their meeting.

"People said that it was a very bold move" - Rajeev Shukla opens up on presenting King Charles III with his book on partition

During India's recently concluded tour of England, the men's and women's cricket teams met King Charles III at St. James Palace in London. BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla was also present during the meeting. He revealed that when he was asked to present King Charles III with something during the meeting, he thought of giving him a book that he had written on India's partition.

Shukla gifted him his book, 'Scars of 1947: Real Partition Stories'. He revealed that King Charles III showed a lot of interest in the book. Rajeev Shukla added that people believed it was a 'bold move' to present him with that book.

"We had gone with the team to meet them. I was told to present him with something. I had a copy of my book so I just gave that to him. The book was Scars of 1947. When he saw the book, he showed a lot of interest and asked what I had written about them, too. That's why it became viral. People said that it was a very bold move to give him that book. He took a lot of interest and he's taken the book inside the palace," he said. (4:24)

India and England's men's teams contested in a gruelling five-match Test series. It was a thrilling series that went down to the final game at The Oval. The visitors, who were behind, beat England by six runs to eventually level the series 2-2.

