“Yash Chopra had called me to get some help” - BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla’s reveals how he played a massive role in Chak De India

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla revealed an interesting story of how he contributed to the Bollywood sports drama film 'Chak De India'. The movie was produced under the Yash Raj Films banner and released in 2007. Notably, Rajeev Shukla was the manager of the senior Indian men's cricket team at the time.

The late Yash Raj Chopra was a well-known Indian film director and film producer. The movie Chak De India was based on a story around the Indian women's national hockey team. In a recent interview uploaded on UP T20 League's YouTube channel, Shukla recalled how he had played a key role in the making of the film.

"Chak De India had a very good concept. I remember Yash Chopra had called me to get some help from the Women's Hockey Federation for permission and the national stadium for shooting. Then I took him, and they got the permission. I went to watch the shooting as well. I did not think that it would become such a brilliant movie," he said. (7:05)

The BCCI vice-president also revealed that the Indian cricket team, which was in England for a series back then, had asked him to take them to the movie in Manchester. He recalled how Yash Chopra returned the favor and arranged a special show for the team to watch the movie in Manchester, which was also followed by dinner.

Notably, veteran Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan had played the lead role in the film. Rajeev Shukla shares a strong bond with Shah Rukh. He also recalled how the players once requested to watch a play called 'Bombay Dreams' during an overseas tour. As it was not easy to arrange for it, Shukla had reached out to Shah Rukh, who spoke to renowned Indian choreographer Farah Khan, who then reached out to the makers and made arrangements.

"I called Shah Rukh. He told me that Farah Khan was the choreographer and spoke to her. The makers of the play then invited our team to watch it, and they arranged dinner as well. We took the entire Indian team to watch the play then. I would not call it a weird request, but it was genuine. Sachin, Rahul, Ganguly, and Dhoni were all in the team," he added. (10:25)

The third edition of the UP T20 League is taking place at the moment. Rajeev Shukla was the visionary behind the introduction of this state-based franchise tournament.

Rajeev Shukla reveals about Sachin Tendulkar's fan following abroad

In the same conversation, Rajeev Shukla recalled some instances that highlight legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's fan following outside of India. He remembered how the British crowd had once gathered outside the Indian dressing room to get Tendulkar's autograph.

"I remember when I was the manager, the English crowd put up lines outside the dressing room for Sachin Tendulkar's autograph. They would not rush in but stand in a queue. They give respect to outside players as well and are fans. That is an excellent culture there. Every day, we would receive a lot of letters. Most were from the Britishers, and they would send us their ideas," he said. (12:43)

He shared another instance, where former Manchester United chairman Bobby Charlton had invited Tendulkar to watch a football game. Rajeev Shukla added that Charlton had also gifted Tendulkar a book on the English football club's history.

"Back when Bobby Charlton was the chairman of Manchester United, England had won the Football World Cup once under him, and he is a hero there. He had invited Sachin once to come and watch a game. Sachin took us as well. Myself, Yuvraj, and Harbhajan went with him. Bobby Charlton received Sachin and gifted him a big book on MU's history," he stated. (14:14)

During India's recently concluded tour of England, the team met the current Manchester United side ahead of the fourth Test. It was an exciting crossover as the players exchanged jerseys, played both sports, and shared some fun and light moments.

