"They've got to go really ultra-aggressive" - Nasser Hussain on England's strategy to win 4th Ashes Test

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has urged Ben Stokes and co. to play turbo-charged cricket for the remaining three days of the fourth Ashes Test. The 55-year-old reckons that the hosts might have regret on day 5 if they don't take an aggressive approach.

England dominated for the second consecutive day of the Old Trafford Test, spearheaded by Zak Crawley's 189. After bowling Australia out for 317, The home side took a sizeable 67-run lead with six wickets remaining.

Hussain urged the hosts to play aggressively regardless of what happens next as the game will have at least moved forward. He told Sky Sports:

"I think they've [England] got to go really ultra aggressive. Either way - if they get bowled out, the game has progressed. You don't want to be left on Sunday night thinking: 'I wish we'd just given ourselves another half hour.' And if they don't get bowled out, you can imagine them going at seven or eight runs an over, and then their lead will be massive, which will by them time for the weather."

While Friday has a clear weather forecast, the prediction is for heavy rains for days 4 and 5. Hence, Ben Stokes and co. will be keen to keep all their guns blazing when they come out on day 3.

"Putting their foot down and trying to build that lead" - Michael Atherton outlines England's strategy

Michael Atherton. (Image Credits: Getty)

Nasser Hussain's fellow teammate Michael Atherton reckons England should use Friday and Sunday to significant effect to win the match. He opined:

"First of all [if I'm England], I'm getting the best possible, up-to-date forecast Friday morning. Come to the ground Friday, and try and find out what the most accurate forecast is. It seems clear we're probably going to lose most of Saturday. But we might get most of Friday and most of Sunday, in which case you play as they're playing now. Putting their foot down and trying to build that lead until maybe lunchtime, and then you've got to get Australia in, because you need those 10 wickets."

Stokes and Harry Brook will resume at 384-4 on day 3 (Friday, July 21) at Old Trafford.